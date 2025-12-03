  1. Realting.com
  Thailand
  Pattaya City
  Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III

Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$59,388
;
21
ID: 33044
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Investment opportunity! Prestigious apartments in the picturesque area of Jomtien!
Installment!
Distance to the beach: 1700 m!
The apartments are rented with finishing, electricity, full furniture and household appliances, air conditioning, kitchen set, plumbing.
PRISTINE PARK III offers the perfect combination of luxury and convenience for living and investment in the heart of Jomtien.
Facilities: lobby, pool lagoon, children's pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, gym, coworking, library, game room, children's playroom, golf simulator, landscape garden, recreation room, round-the-clock security and video surveillance, parking.
Location:
- beach, 1700 m;
- Pattai Water Park;
- Big Buddha temple.
Call us and we will be happy to help you in buying luxury real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
* The cost may vary depending on the course

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

