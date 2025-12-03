Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III

Investment opportunity! Prestigious apartments in the picturesque area of Jomtien!
Installment!
Distance to the beach: 1700 m!
The apartments are rented with finishing, electricity, full furniture and household appliances, air conditioning, kitchen set, plumbing.
PRISTINE PARK III offers the perfect combination of luxury and convenience for living and investment in the heart of Jomtien.
Facilities: lobby, pool lagoon, children's pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, gym, coworking, library, game room, children's playroom, golf simulator, landscape garden, recreation room, round-the-clock security and video surveillance, parking.
Location:
- beach, 1700 m;
- Pattai Water Park;
- Big Buddha temple.
Call us and we will be happy to help you in buying luxury real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
* The cost may vary depending on the course