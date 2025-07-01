Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

A luxury high-rise condominium located in the centre of Jomtien beach. It gives buyers ultra-stylish architecture, combined with highly desirable lifestyle features that will provide you with all you need to make the most of this beach resort-styled development. Enjoy commanding sea views from the very highest point in Jomtien whilst covering the whole of Jomtien’s wide beachfront veranda. Being a part of this classic and vibrant lifestyle means entering a desirable, privileged world with access to some of the best and well thought-out facilities and detailed finish available in Jomtien. Whether you enjoy morning beachfront jogs or the quiter lifestyle, this complex really does cater for all tastes.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Ground floor:

Grand 12 m dramatically high hotel-style drop-off area

Beautiful courtyard and entrance landscaping

Large hotel-style lobby with 6 m high ceilings

On-ground private relaxation garden areas

4th floor:

Spectacular rooftop infinity-edged lotus pond

Individual floating terraced sala’s & pavilion areas

Floating connecting bridge

Large natural trees with lush landscaping to relax within

5th floor:

Multi-level ‘cascade’ pool design

24 m wide infinity edged sea view pool

Pool submerged sun loungers

Jacuzzis & water features

Designer ocean view privacy sala’s

Kids shallow pool

Multi-level bathing & relaxtion zones

Cafe facilities with open area residents only bar

Outdoor lounge areas

Kids club

Shower & toilet facilities

21st floor:

Shallow pool

12 person jacuzzi

Decking area with lounge seating sofas

Underwater seating

Infinity edged main cantilevered pool area

Extensive cardio-only gym

Kids club

Full shower & toilet facilities

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located only a 5 minute walk to the beach from main entrance.