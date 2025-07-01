  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$142,890
11/07/2025
$142,890
10/07/2025
$142,999
09/07/2025
$142,944
08/07/2025
$143,672
06/07/2025
$143,666
05/07/2025
$143,108
04/07/2025
$143,075
03/07/2025
$142,562
02/07/2025
$142,923
01/07/2025
$143,289
29/06/2025
$143,775
28/06/2025
$143,672
27/06/2025
$144,146
26/06/2025
$144,278
25/06/2025
$143,944
24/06/2025
$144,317
23/06/2025
$144,716
22/06/2025
$144,967
21/06/2025
$144,819
20/06/2025
$145,569
;
20
ID: 23266
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2416385
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

A luxury high-rise condominium located in the centre of Jomtien beach. It gives buyers ultra-stylish architecture, combined with highly desirable lifestyle features that will provide you with all you need to make the most of this beach resort-styled development. Enjoy commanding sea views from the very highest point in Jomtien whilst covering the whole of Jomtien’s wide beachfront veranda. Being a part of this classic and vibrant lifestyle means entering a desirable, privileged world with access to some of the best and well thought-out facilities and detailed finish available in Jomtien. Whether you enjoy morning beachfront jogs or the quiter lifestyle, this complex really does cater for all tastes.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Ground floor:

  • Grand 12 m dramatically high hotel-style drop-off area
  • Beautiful courtyard and entrance landscaping
  • Large hotel-style lobby with 6 m high ceilings
  • On-ground private relaxation garden areas

4th floor:

  • Spectacular rooftop infinity-edged lotus pond
  • Individual floating terraced sala’s & pavilion areas
  • Floating connecting bridge
  • Large natural trees with lush landscaping to relax within

5th floor:

  • Multi-level ‘cascade’ pool design
  • 24 m wide infinity edged sea view pool
  • Pool submerged sun loungers
  • Jacuzzis & water features
  • Designer ocean view privacy sala’s
  • Kids shallow pool
  • Multi-level bathing & relaxtion zones
  • Cafe facilities with open area residents only bar
  • Outdoor lounge areas
  • Kids club
  • Shower & toilet facilities

21st floor:

  • Shallow pool
  • 12 person jacuzzi
  • Decking area with lounge seating sofas
  • Underwater seating
  • Infinity edged main cantilevered pool area
  • Extensive cardio-only gym
  • Kids club
  • Full shower & toilet facilities
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located only a 5 minute walk to the beach from main entrance.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$142,890
