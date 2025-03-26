Residential complex

The complex is located in the Pratumnak area on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, and the famous Walking Street are within easy reach, but with all this, Pratumnak is a residential area and it is always quiet and calm here. Clean beaches, walking parks, sidewalks along the roads, Golden Buddha Hill, viewing platforms, a small water park, food markets, and just 100 meters from the house there is an excellent transport interchange.

The infrastructure of the complex:

Swimming pool, sun loungers, and umbrellas

Equipped fitness room

Finnish sauna

Green terrace with panoramic views of the bay and Pratumnak hill

Underground parking

24-hour video surveillance and security

Wi-Fi on every floor

2 lifts

Dog walking area

Free shuttle to the beach

All apartments are finished and equipped with built-in furniture. Each room has a separate air conditioner, the bathroom is equipped with sanitary ware and built-in lighting on the ceilings.