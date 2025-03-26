  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$44,993
11
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

The complex is located in the Pratumnak area on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, and the famous Walking Street are within easy reach, but with all this, Pratumnak is a residential area and it is always quiet and calm here. Clean beaches, walking parks, sidewalks along the roads, Golden Buddha Hill, viewing platforms, a small water park, food markets, and just 100 meters from the house there is an excellent transport interchange.

 

The infrastructure of the complex:

  • Swimming pool, sun loungers, and umbrellas
  • Equipped fitness room
  • Finnish sauna
  • Green terrace with panoramic views of the bay and Pratumnak hill
  • Underground parking
  • 24-hour video surveillance and security
  • Wi-Fi on every floor
  • 2 lifts
  • Dog walking area
  • Free shuttle to the beach

 

All apartments are finished and equipped with built-in furniture. Each room has a separate air conditioner, the bathroom is equipped with sanitary ware and built-in lighting on the ceilings.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 28.8 – 40.2
Price per m², USD 1,856 – 2,048
Apartment price, USD 59,053 – 75,925
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 23.5 – 24.5
Price per m², USD 1,892 – 1,919
Apartment price, USD 44,993 – 46,399

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

