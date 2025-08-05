Villa THE LAVISH

Luxury villas with a swimming pool in the heart of Pattaya!

THE LAVISH is an exclusive project of modern two-storey villas with private pools, located in the prestigious area of North Pattaya. Each villa is designed for those who appreciate space, elegance and convenience, offering up to 400 m2 of living space with customizable layouts for your lifestyle.

Key features of the villas: large panoramic windows for natural light, private pool, spacious terraces and recreation areas, well-maintained area, full clean finish (built-in kitchen, plumbing), premium materials

Ideal location:

- 8 minutes to the center of North Pattaya;

- near Sukhumvit Road - quick exit to the main highways;

Regent International School, ISC International School, Rugby School Thailand

Shopping centers: Terminal 21 Pattaya

- Medicine: Bangkok Pattaya Hospital;

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.