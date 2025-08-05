  1. Realting.com
Villa THE LAVISH

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$519,850
;
6
ID: 27397
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Luxury villas with a swimming pool in the heart of Pattaya!

THE LAVISH is an exclusive project of modern two-storey villas with private pools, located in the prestigious area of North Pattaya. Each villa is designed for those who appreciate space, elegance and convenience, offering up to 400 m2 of living space with customizable layouts for your lifestyle.

Key features of the villas: large panoramic windows for natural light, private pool, spacious terraces and recreation areas, well-maintained area, full clean finish (built-in kitchen, plumbing), premium materials

Ideal location:

- 8 minutes to the center of North Pattaya;
- near Sukhumvit Road - quick exit to the main highways;
Regent International School, ISC International School, Rugby School Thailand
Shopping centers: Terminal 21 Pattaya
- Medicine: Bangkok Pattaya Hospital;

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

