Villa ENGEL HAUS

Infrastructure of the village: swimming pool, fitness room, park and green areas, security and video surveillance.

Facilities: Smart Home system, air conditioners (all rooms), hood and equipment in the kitchen, water heater, pump and water reservoir, electrical shield and connection to the network, preparation of terminals for the washing machine and household appliances, roof waterproofing.

Location:

Large shopping center with supermarket Big C Extra Bangplee - 3 km;

- Bangplee Hospital - 3 km;

- street cafes with Thai food, KFC, McDonald's - 3 km;

- Suvarnabhumi Airport - 5 km.

