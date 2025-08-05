  1. Realting.com
Villa ENGEL HAUS

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$188,972
;
19
ID: 27380
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Chon Buri Province
  Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Modern residential village ENGEL HAUS in the area of Rong Po!
A reliable choice for family, investors or those looking for a quiet life 10 minutes from the city!
Some of the houses are ready to move in 2-3 months!

Infrastructure of the village: swimming pool, fitness room, park and green areas, security and video surveillance.

Facilities: Smart Home system, air conditioners (all rooms), hood and equipment in the kitchen, water heater, pump and water reservoir, electrical shield and connection to the network, preparation of terminals for the washing machine and household appliances, roof waterproofing.

Location:
Large shopping center with supermarket Big C Extra Bangplee - 3 km;
- Bangplee Hospital - 3 km;
- street cafes with Thai food, KFC, McDonald's - 3 km;
- Suvarnabhumi Airport - 5 km.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

