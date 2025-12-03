  1. Realting.com
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA

Pattaya City, Thailand
$924,237
7
ID: 33047
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Chon Buri Province
  Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool

About the complex

Scandinavian oasis in the heart of Thailand: elegance, comfort and investment appeal!
Installment! Full furnishings!

CHARIN Pattaya is a premium village combining clean lines of Scandinavian design, functionality and tropical relaxation. Spacious villas with designer finishes, solar panels and private terraces offer not just housing, but a lifestyle - calm, stylish and environmentally friendly.

Facilities of the complex: solar panels 10 kW, Pent Suite on the second floor, fitness area, laundry, work area, parking spaces + EV charger, garden terrace and green area.

Ideal location:
Just a few minutes from Pattaya’s beaches, restaurants and entertainment, but a quiet, private corner surrounded by nature. Quick access to the main highways makes this location convenient for living and renting.

- beaches: 10 min - Jomtien, 15 min - Wongamat (elite beach of North Pattaya);
5-7 minutes - Central Festival Pattaya, Terminal 21, Thepprasit Night Market
Golf clubs: 10-15 minutes - Siam Country Club, Phoenix Golf
7 min - Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
