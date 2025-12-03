Villa CHARIN PATTAYA

Scandinavian oasis in the heart of Thailand: elegance, comfort and investment appeal!

CHARIN Pattaya is a premium village combining clean lines of Scandinavian design, functionality and tropical relaxation. Spacious villas with designer finishes, solar panels and private terraces offer not just housing, but a lifestyle - calm, stylish and environmentally friendly.

Facilities of the complex: solar panels 10 kW, Pent Suite on the second floor, fitness area, laundry, work area, parking spaces + EV charger, garden terrace and green area.

Ideal location:

Just a few minutes from Pattaya’s beaches, restaurants and entertainment, but a quiet, private corner surrounded by nature. Quick access to the main highways makes this location convenient for living and renting.

- beaches: 10 min - Jomtien, 15 min - Wongamat (elite beach of North Pattaya);

5-7 minutes - Central Festival Pattaya, Terminal 21, Thepprasit Night Market

Golf clubs: 10-15 minutes - Siam Country Club, Phoenix Golf

7 min - Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

