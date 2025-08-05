Villa LAVENDER VILLA

  1. Realting.com
ID: 27398
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Elite boutique village Lavender Villa in Pattaya!
15 exclusive villas with private pools in the style of contemporary luxury!
Rental yield: 7-9% per annum!
Individual payment schedules for the Client are possible!
Built-in furniture and equipment are included in the price!

Facilities: 5-meter ceilings, stained glass windows, waterfall by the pool, open-space kitchen, built-in Miele furniture, smart home system, solar panels, water recycling system, closed area with landscape design, fitness room, guest reception area (Lobby), Self-Service cafe, Wi-Fi in public areas, car recognition system by number, oran 24/7 and surveillance cameras.

Location:

2 minutes to international schools and hospitals
- 5 minutes to the Central Festival and Jomtien Beach;
EEC is a promising investment area.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

