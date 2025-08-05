Villa LAVENDER VILLA

Elite boutique village Lavender Villa in Pattaya!

15 exclusive villas with private pools in the style of contemporary luxury!

Rental yield: 7-9% per annum!

Individual payment schedules for the Client are possible!

Built-in furniture and equipment are included in the price!

Facilities: 5-meter ceilings, stained glass windows, waterfall by the pool, open-space kitchen, built-in Miele furniture, smart home system, solar panels, water recycling system, closed area with landscape design, fitness room, guest reception area (Lobby), Self-Service cafe, Wi-Fi in public areas, car recognition system by number, oran 24/7 and surveillance cameras.

Location:

2 minutes to international schools and hospitals

- 5 minutes to the Central Festival and Jomtien Beach;

EEC is a promising investment area.

* The cost may vary depending on the course.