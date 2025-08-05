  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN

Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$618,206
;
8
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27403
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Luxury villas with private pools in the heart of Pattaya!
Luxury life in a closed premium community!

Zensiri Estate is an exclusive project of 26 modern villas in the prestigious Jomtien district. Each villa combines elegant design, privacy and advanced technology, creating the perfect space for living and investing.

Key features of the project: European kitchen with island and optional Thai cuisine, premium bathrooms, dressing rooms, private pool 8×4 m (with salt water), Jacuzzi and solar panels option, double garage with automatic gates, air conditioning, EV charging for electric vehicles, round-the-clock security and video surveillance

Location:

- 2.5 km to Jomtien beach;
- 900 m to shops and markets;
- 5 km to Walking Street;
- Quick access to Suhumvit Road;
- close to international schools, golf clubs, restaurants.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$757,492
Villa Sunrise Estates – Phase 4
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$281,847
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley Villas
Pa Khlok, Thailand
from
$1,94M
Villa Cerulean
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$461,780
Villa Walai Layan Phase 1
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$842,946
You are viewing
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$618,206
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Villa Narana Villa Phuket
Thalang, Thailand
from
$757,492
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 516–1 056 m²
11 real estate properties 11
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it’s for: Narana Villa Phuket is perfect for discerning investors and those seeking luxurious living next to Mai Khao Beach. This project is designed for comfortable living, offering high investment attractiveness. About the location: Located in…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa The Peaceful Villas
Villa The Peaceful Villas
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$490,287
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 245–324 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it’s perfect for: These luxury villas are ideal for those seeking a peaceful retreat that combines comfort and nature, as well as guaranteed investment benefits. About the location: The Peaceful Villas are situated in the quiet Talang area in the …
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa The Trinity Village
Villa The Trinity Village
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$899,363
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 412–560 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: The Trinity Village is ideal for those seeking a combination of modern luxury and privacy. This project is designed for family living or for investors aiming for a stable rental income in one of Phuket’s most attractive locations…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Show all publications