Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY

Pattaya City, Thailand
$476,913
16
ID: 27393
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

BAAN MAE BIBURY is an English classic in the heart of Pattaya!

Baan Mae Bibury is an exclusive villa, inspired by the charm of ancient English estates, but created for modern life in the tropics. Here, classical elegance is combined with luxurious amenities, and privacy with proximity to the main attractions of Pattaya.

Key features of the villa: private pool with Jacuzzi (salt system), roof terrace - an ideal place for family dinners and evening rest, well-maintained garden with relaxation areas, parking for 2 cars, round-the-clock security.

Ideal location:

Thung Klom-Tanman is a quiet area with no remoteness from civilization.
5-10 minutes to the center of Pattaya, beaches and shopping centers
- close to international schools, golf courses and restaurants

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

