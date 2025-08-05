Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY

BAAN MAE BIBURY is an English classic in the heart of Pattaya!

Baan Mae Bibury is an exclusive villa, inspired by the charm of ancient English estates, but created for modern life in the tropics. Here, classical elegance is combined with luxurious amenities, and privacy with proximity to the main attractions of Pattaya.

Key features of the villa: private pool with Jacuzzi (salt system), roof terrace - an ideal place for family dinners and evening rest, well-maintained garden with relaxation areas, parking for 2 cars, round-the-clock security.

Ideal location:

Thung Klom-Tanman is a quiet area with no remoteness from civilization.

5-10 minutes to the center of Pattaya, beaches and shopping centers

- close to international schools, golf courses and restaurants

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.