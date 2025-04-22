Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand

Feel your spirits soar as the dazzling colours of the Jomtien sky embraces you in a gentle, refreshing sea breeze at any of the 3 outdoor pools available for your relaxation. Immerse yourself in the wrap around saltwater. View point pool on the 6th floor or for sweeping skyline views, go higher and enjoy breath taking 360° panoramic vistas of Jomtien as you enjoy a soak in the Sky Pool on 30th floor and the Infinity Pool on the 49th floor.

Refresh your soul in lush landscaped gardens blissfully designed to bring you close to nature. A semi-outdoor lobby on the ground floor impparts a nature vibe while you enjoy a pleasant outdoor jog along the Inspiring Jogging Track. The Sunlight Garden Pool on the 6th Floor and Skyline Sunset Garden on the 49th floor will infuse your outdoor time with greenery and fresh air for a soothing nature touch.

Phase 1 of the project includes Tower A with 60 floors and Tower B with 31 floors. Phase 2 - a tower with 60 floors. There are studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, and penthouses to choose from. Residents will have access to:

lobby

library

kids club

yoga room

bar

shops

Location and nearby infrastructure

Pattaya is located along the Eastern Economic Corridor and considered one of Thailand’s fastest growing and best-connected beach destinations.

Complex is located just 200 meters from beautiful Jomtien Beach, a prime location offering unrivalled access to sun, sea, and sand in an area surrounded by amazing dining, shopping, recreational, and entertainment options.

Only a short commute from Bangkok via the motorway onto Sukhumvit main road, by high-speed rail, or by short domestic flights to U-Tapao Airport.