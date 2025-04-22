Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
ID: 19950
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2376617
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

Elysium Residences blurs the line between serviced apartments and premium hotels. Located in the Pratumnak area of Pattaya, Elysium is the hallmark of quality living and lucrative investment opportunities. The interior features an elegant selection of high-end fixtures, fittings and materials. 24/7 reception, concierge, laundry service, and housekeeping. Complimentary membership to the exclusive Hermes Skybar, a symbol of luxury and exclusivity in Pattaya. Indulge in a range of leisure activities with 5-6 swimming pools, a tennis club, sauna, massage at the Royal Cliff, and access to a private beach. Plus, enjoy a complimentary membership to the FITZ CLUB at Royal Cliff.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Sanitarywear: Exclusively designed by Verdi Casa from Italy, showcasing the epitome of quality and style.
  • Materials: Kitchen & tables with Italian marble, and walls treated to a unique silk cotton mix wallpaper, offering a touch of opulence in every corner.
  • Doors: Be among the first to experience the grandeur of real walnut doors in Thailand, a mark of exquisite craftsmanship.
  • Windows: Special double glazing with low E glass, ensuring energy efficiency and comfort.
  • Air conditioning: Step into the future with antibacterial and self cleaning technology, another first in Thailand.
  • Furnishings: Including wallpaper, pictures, skirting board, lights, sofa, coffee table, dining table and chairs, luxury beds, high-quality mattress, linen, dressing table, chairs, side tables, lamps, balcony furniture, Jacuzzi on selected floors, fridge freezer, microwave.
Advantages

Rental Guarantee Promotion:

  • Earn 6% for the first 2 years
  • Profit Sharing in Rental Pool: 60% to the owner NET, for the following 8 years
  • Projected Returns: 7 - 11%, varying by unit and pool
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 4 minutes Buddha Hill
  • 8 minutes Central Festival Mall
  • 8 minutes Big C Shopping
  • 45 minutes from U-Tapao Airport
  • 60 minutes from Suvarnabhumi International Airport
  • 90 minutes from Central Bangkok

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

