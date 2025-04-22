  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$482,375
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20962
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2386790
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden.

Features

  • private swimming pool with a jacuzzi
  • parking
  • around-the-clock security
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in furniture
  • Air conditioning
  • Appliances
  • 4 TVs
  • Water heaters
  • Thai kitchen
  • Remote control gate
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Terminal 21 Pattaya - 5 km
  • Pattaya Beach - 7 km
  • Central Festival Pattaya Beach - 8 km
  • Jomtien Beach - 11 km
  • U-Tapao International Airport - 30 km

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Pandora Residences
Rawai, Thailand
from
$446,375
Apartment building THE BASE RISE
Wichit, Thailand
from
$74,661
Residential complex New residential complex with a rooftop pool and sea views in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$72,664
Residential complex The Title Residences Nai Yang
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$112,370
Residential complex Laguna Seaside Residences
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$766,930
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$482,375
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$279,259
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$168,464
The modern residential complex combines comfort, style and functionality. The project is located in a picturesque area with developed infrastructure. The architectural design of the complex is made taking into account the latest trends, as well as environmental standards. Every detail is bas…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool, a restaurant and a spa center at 100 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thailand
from
$303,858
We offer exclusive apartments with panoramic views of the ocean and the mountains. The residence features a restaurant, a swimming pool with a view of the ocean, a parking, security, spa and fitness centers, a kids' playground, a library. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructur…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications