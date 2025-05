Capped by a champagne-gold roof-top infinity pool and expansive Gulf of Thailand stretching out across the horizon, every day at Edge Central Pattaya will be complete with breezy, sun filled vistas, whether from the swimming pool or your own private terrace.

Features

lobby lounges

social room

fitness center

steam room and sauna

panoramic terrace

infinity pool with seating area

parking

around-the-clock security and video surveillance

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Central Pattaya, next to several famous tourist attractions and shopping malls, just 1 kilometer from Pattaya Beach.