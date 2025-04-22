  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$133,505
;
23
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 22447
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Русский Русский

Unique opportunity for investors: luxury apartments in the heart of Jomtien with high yield!
Rental yield: up to 8%
Installments available!
Full furnishings!
Distance to the beach: only 500 meters!
AQUAROUS is designed to meet the needs of all families. It offers conveniences for all ages. Here you can actively spend time or enjoy moments of peace, creating unforgettable family memories.
Facilities: parking, swimming pool, fitness, coworking, security 24/7, Wi-Fi, sauna, restaurant and bar, park/garden, playground and club, laundry, covered parking.
Location:
- 500 meters to Jomtien Beach;
500 meters to Jomtien Cooked Food Market
1.5 km to Public Park Soi Chaiyapruek 4
- 2 km to Kindergarten kindergarten
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

