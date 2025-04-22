Residential complex

Unique opportunity for investors: luxury apartments in the heart of Jomtien with high yield!
Rental yield: up to 8%
Installments available!
Full furnishings!
Distance to the beach: only 500 meters!
AQUAROUS is designed to meet the needs of all families. It offers conveniences for all ages. Here you can actively spend time or enjoy moments of peace, creating unforgettable family memories.
Facilities: parking, swimming pool, fitness, coworking, security 24/7, Wi-Fi, sauna, restaurant and bar, park/garden, playground and club, laundry, covered parking.
Location:
- 500 meters to Jomtien Beach;
500 meters to Jomtien Cooked Food Market
1.5 km to Public Park Soi Chaiyapruek 4
- 2 km to Kindergarten kindergarten
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.