Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$361,921
06/07/2025
$361,921
05/07/2025
$360,517
04/07/2025
$360,435
03/07/2025
$359,140
02/07/2025
$360,048
01/07/2025
$360,972
29/06/2025
$362,197
28/06/2025
$361,935
27/06/2025
$363,133
26/06/2025
$363,464
25/06/2025
$362,623
24/06/2025
$363,560
23/06/2025
$364,566
22/06/2025
$365,198
21/06/2025
$364,827
20/06/2025
$366,713
19/06/2025
$367,223
18/06/2025
$367,044
17/06/2025
$367,443
15/06/2025
$368,160
20
ID: 23165
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2413309
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

Features:

  • lobby
  • beach pool
  • kids' pool
  • children's club
  • games rooms
  • golf simulator
  • sauna
  • gardens
  • fitness center
  • cinema
  • co-working areas
  • yoga and pilates studios
  • restaurant
  • steam bath
  • hot tub
  • parking

Completion - 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Northern Pattaya area, in front of Terminal 21 mall.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

