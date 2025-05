The Plantation Estates is a complex of high-quality modern villas in the tropical style. The houses with various layouts and areas from 185 m2 to 224 m2. The special attention is paid to the tropical garden around the large luxury swimming pool.

Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (oven, hob, hood)

Highways - 2 minutes

Lake - 2 minutes

Hospital - 2 minutes

International school - 5 minutes

The city center of Pattaya - 15 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure