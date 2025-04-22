Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

A modern project with rich infrastructure and an excellent location within walking distance from Jomtien Beach. This is a lagoon-type complex, which makes it an ideal place for both personal residence and long-term rent. All necessary infrastructure and transport interchanges are nearby.

The complex includes 6 multi-storey buildings with 1,300 apartments. The project provides for different layouts from cozy studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments, created taking into account high standards of comfort and individual preferences of future owners.

Residents of the complex have access to a wide range of amenities: swimming pools, a fitness center, a spa area, a children's playground, a library, rooms for teenagers and recreation areas. All elements of the infrastructure contribute to the creation of a harmonious and comfortable atmosphere suitable for both relaxation and an active lifestyle.

Installment plan:

30% - upon booking

30% - during construction (divided into several parts - up to 30 payments by individual agreement)

40% - upon delivery of the project

Before the end of construction, it is possible to combine a studio and a one-room apartment and get an apartment with an exclusive layout!

Reliable developer - has over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, offering quality service to buyers and investors.

Convenient location - proximity to the beach, developed area with all the necessary infrastructure and transport interchanges.

Suitable for both personal residence and investment.

Security - closed guarded territory, access by key card.

Advantages

Location and nearby infrastructure

Jomtien is the future geographical center of Pattaya, loved by both locals and expats. The property is located 1.7 km from Jomtien Beach, the longest and most popular beach in the city. Nearby there is all the necessary infrastructure, night markets, cafes, spas and everything you need for a comfortable stay.