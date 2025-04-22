Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand

A modern project with rich infrastructure and an excellent location within walking distance from Jomtien Beach. This is a lagoon-type complex, which makes it an ideal place for both personal residence and long-term rent. All necessary infrastructure and transport interchanges are nearby.
The complex includes 6 multi-storey buildings with 1,300 apartments. The project provides for different layouts from cozy studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments, created taking into account high standards of comfort and individual preferences of future owners.
Residents of the complex have access to a wide range of amenities: swimming pools, a fitness center, a spa area, a children's playground, a library, rooms for teenagers and recreation areas. All elements of the infrastructure contribute to the creation of a harmonious and comfortable atmosphere suitable for both relaxation and an active lifestyle.
Installment plan:
Jomtien is the future geographical center of Pattaya, loved by both locals and expats. The property is located 1.7 km from Jomtien Beach, the longest and most popular beach in the city. Nearby there is all the necessary infrastructure, night markets, cafes, spas and everything you need for a comfortable stay.