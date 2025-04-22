  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand

Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand

Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$179,159
14/04/2025
$178,053
13/04/2025
$178,158
12/04/2025
$177,248
11/04/2025
$179,037
10/04/2025
$176,262
09/04/2025
$178,573
08/04/2025
$178,151
07/04/2025
$179,609
06/04/2025
$179,626
05/04/2025
$179,115
04/04/2025
$180,297
03/04/2025
$183,519
02/04/2025
$183,859
01/04/2025
$184,264
31/03/2025
$184,394
30/03/2025
$184,343
29/03/2025
$185,091
28/03/2025
$185,219
27/03/2025
$185,279
26/03/2025
$184,510
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25308
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2440896
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City
  • Village
    Na Kluea

About the complex

The elite high-rise condominium is the embodiment of modern style and luxury in the prestigious area of ​​Pratumnak, just 250 meters from the picturesque beach. The building consists of 38 floors with 342 apartments, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms to choose from. The project is completed and is suitable for those who value quality, comfort and want to live in one of the most prestigious areas of Pattaya. The complex infrastructure:

  • lounge areas
  • lobby
  • play room
  • bar
Advantages

Convenient location - 250 meters to the beach and all the necessary infrastructure nearby.

Panoramic pool and roof garden with recreation areas.

Security - 24-hour security, video surveillance and key card.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located just 250 meters from the beach, with all the necessary infrastructure nearby. In the immediate vicinity there are many cafes, bars and restaurants, supermarkets, public transport stops and much more. Also in the immediate vicinity there are pharmacies, educational institutions and kindergartens. All this makes the residential complex an ideal place for a comfortable life, especially for families with children.

  • Beach - 3 min walk
  • Pattay Park - 5 min by car
  • Big Bhudda Temple - 5 min by car
  • Outlet Mall Pattaya - 10 min by car
  • Pattaya City Hospital - 10 min by car
  • Jom Tien Beach - 10 min by car
  • Tesco Lotus Pattaya - 15 min by car
  • Central Festival Pattaya Beach - 15 min by car

Location on the map

Na Kluea, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$96,951
Residential complex Dream
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$46,800
Residential complex Coral Beach Oceanview
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$231,764
Residential complex Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$228,642
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$349,063
You are viewing
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$179,159
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a kindergarten and a spa center close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,02M
We offer a luxury vill with a panoramic view, a swimming pool, a parking. The residence features a kindergarten, a kids' club and a playground, a spa area and a fitness center, a cafe, a yoga area, a jogging track, a co-working area, a multifunctional room. Location and nearby infrastructur…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Capri Residence Bang Tao Developer from Fantasea
Residential complex Capri Residence Bang Tao Developer from Fantasea
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$150,831
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Apartments in Capri Residence is a premium housing in the condominium under construction on the island of Phuket. The building is built near the prestigious beach of Bang Tao. The 8-story complex offers 231 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Apartments in the complex have an area of ​​35 m² to 75…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$903,264
The complex consists of 6 exclusive villas with 4-5 bedrooms. Each element is carefully curated to exude a sense of luxury and refinement. parking terraces outdoor lounge area infinity pool barbecue area "Smart Home" system Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Schools - …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications