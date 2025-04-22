Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand

The elite high-rise condominium is the embodiment of modern style and luxury in the prestigious area of ​​Pratumnak, just 250 meters from the picturesque beach. The building consists of 38 floors with 342 apartments, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms to choose from. The project is completed and is suitable for those who value quality, comfort and want to live in one of the most prestigious areas of Pattaya. The complex infrastructure:

lounge areas

lobby

play room

bar

Advantages

Convenient location - 250 meters to the beach and all the necessary infrastructure nearby.

Panoramic pool and roof garden with recreation areas.

Security - 24-hour security, video surveillance and key card.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located just 250 meters from the beach, with all the necessary infrastructure nearby. In the immediate vicinity there are many cafes, bars and restaurants, supermarkets, public transport stops and much more. Also in the immediate vicinity there are pharmacies, educational institutions and kindergartens. All this makes the residential complex an ideal place for a comfortable life, especially for families with children.