Residential complex

City Tower is the first luxury skyscraper in the heart of Pattaya and has changed the urban landscape of this booming resort. The building of the project offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. The complex is located on a plot of land 4800 sq.m. in the middle of picturesque gardens.

The complex has 24-hour security, a swimming pool of 240 sq.m., a restaurant, and a shop. City Tower is conveniently located within walking distance of Pattaya Beach, the famous Walking Street, all the exciting nightlife, international restaurants, and upscale shopping malls.

Also, all residents of the condominium have professional security, CCTV cameras, a wonderful fitness center equipped with the latest technology, a sauna, a reading room, free Wi-Fi, a kids club, a playground, and parking for cars.

On the first three floors of the building, there is a large swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna, a steam room, a massage parlor, a cafe, a restaurant, a reading room, a playground, a garden, and parking. On the remaining upper floors are 465 luxury apartments. All apartments are semi-furnished, including fitted kitchens and European-style bathrooms, with air conditioning and built-in furniture.

Infrastructure: