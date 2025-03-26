  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$126,542
30
ID: 5457
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    29

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

City Tower is the first luxury skyscraper in the heart of Pattaya and has changed the urban landscape of this booming resort. The building of the project offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. The complex is located on a plot of land 4800 sq.m. in the middle of picturesque gardens.

The complex has 24-hour security, a swimming pool of 240 sq.m., a restaurant, and a shop. City Tower is conveniently located within walking distance of Pattaya Beach, the famous Walking Street, all the exciting nightlife, international restaurants, and upscale shopping malls.

Also, all residents of the condominium have professional security, CCTV cameras, a wonderful fitness center equipped with the latest technology, a sauna, a reading room, free Wi-Fi, a kids club, a playground, and parking for cars.

On the first three floors of the building, there is a large swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna, a steam room, a massage parlor, a cafe, a restaurant, a reading room, a playground, a garden, and parking. On the remaining upper floors are 465 luxury apartments. All apartments are semi-furnished, including fitted kitchens and European-style bathrooms, with air conditioning and built-in furniture.

 

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool (240 sqm)
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • A fitness center
  • Playground
  • Garden
  • Restaurant
  • Cafe
  • Massage parlor
  • Laundry
  • Parking
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 34.2 – 46.8
Price per m², USD 3,627 – 4,558
Apartment price, USD 126,542 – 204,071
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 70.0
Price per m², USD 4,017
Apartment price, USD 281,206

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

