Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand

The complex consists of 6 exclusive villas.
Features:
around-the-clock security
private swimming pool with lounge areas
parking spaces
Facilities and equipment in the house
Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure
Supermarket and shopping mall - 2.5 km
Blue Tree Water Park…
Beverly Mountain Bay is located in the city center, the complex offers stunning views of the sea and the horizon. The luxurious Beverly Mountain Bay condominium in Pattaya is an ideal place to live. The complex is built from high-quality materials that are resistant to the environment of Pat…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
A modern residential complex of 6 houses, each with a plot of 390 m2. There are villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms to choose from. Each villa will have a 5x3 m swimming pool, a barbecue area with a movie projector, a playground, and a parking.
Features of the flats
modern interior with elements …