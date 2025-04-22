  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$417,741
14/04/2025
$415,162
13/04/2025
$415,405
12/04/2025
$413,284
11/04/2025
$417,453
10/04/2025
$410,986
09/04/2025
$416,374
08/04/2025
$415,389
07/04/2025
$418,789
06/04/2025
$418,827
05/04/2025
$417,635
04/04/2025
$420,392
03/04/2025
$427,905
02/04/2025
$428,696
01/04/2025
$429,642
31/03/2025
$429,944
30/03/2025
$429,825
29/03/2025
$431,570
28/03/2025
$431,869
27/03/2025
$432,009
26/03/2025
$430,214
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20961
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2386789
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden.

Features

  • private swimming pool with a jacuzzi
  • parking
  • around-the-clock security
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in furniture
  • Air conditioning
  • Appliances
  • 4 TVs
  • Water heaters
  • Thai kitchen
  • Remote control gate
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Terminal 21 Pattaya - 5 km
  • Pattaya Beach - 7 km
  • Central Festival Pattaya Beach - 8 km
  • Jomtien Beach - 11 km
  • U-Tapao International Airport - 30 km

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and a view of the lagoon, Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$4,12M
Residential complex Utopia Loft
Rawai, Thailand
from
$156,622
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools, terraces and gardens, surrounded by green areas, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$444,913
Residential complex ELIO DEL NEST
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
from
$123,893
Residential complex VIP Venus Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$105,179
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$417,741
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,21M
The complex consists of 6 exclusive villas. Features: around-the-clock security private swimming pool with lounge areas parking spaces Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium windows Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket and shopping mall - 2.5 km Blue Tree Water Park…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$99,014
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 22
Beverly Mountain Bay is located in the city center, the complex offers stunning views of the sea and the horizon. The luxurious Beverly Mountain Bay condominium in Pattaya is an ideal place to live. The complex is built from high-quality materials that are resistant to the environment of Pat…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas with swimming pools, Bophut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thailand
from
$257,548
A modern residential complex of 6 houses, each with a plot of 390 m2. There are villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms to choose from. Each villa will have a 5x3 m swimming pool, a barbecue area with a movie projector, a playground, and a parking. Features of the flats modern interior with elements …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications