A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with its own infrastructure and 300 meters from the sandy beach. The complex is designed in the style of French Provence and recreates the atmosphere of a fashionable French resort on the Cote d'Azur.

The infrastructure of the complex:

3 pool areas (children's pool, adult pool, water slides)

Gazebos for relaxation and barbecue

Open parking

Security and video surveillance on the territory

Restaurant

Reception (from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Lounge/bar

Gym

Sauna and steam room

Jacuzzi with cold and hot water

Children's playroom

Table tennis

Billiards

Computer room/library

Ownership form: Freehold Foreign Quota

Apartment condition: "Turnkey" with furniture and appliances