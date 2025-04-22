Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand

Luxury high-rise building is designed to be unique, provide modern yet sophisticated features with strong dynamic architecture that makes the project outstanding amongst Pattaya’s skyline. Over 77% of units feature unobstructed direct facing sea views and come fully fitted and fully furnished as standard. A wide range of facilities are offered, including extensive multi-level vast swimming pools, a children’s pool, sundeck, water features, kid’s club, a full size tennis court, fitness and games room, lush tropical landscaping, floating pavilions and large relaxing open areas. High-Speed lifts throughout, all parking under roof, hotel style drop-off point, air conditioning compressors located away from owners balconies for low noise and space gaining convenience.
There are several foreign quota units left.Features of the flats
Conveniently located just off the end of Jomtien Beach Road, enjoying excellent access to Pattaya’s main Sukhumvit Road. Prime location for real estate investment with easy 5-minute walking distance to Jomtien Beach.