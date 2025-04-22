Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand

Luxury high-rise building is designed to be unique, provide modern yet sophisticated features with strong dynamic architecture that makes the project outstanding amongst Pattaya’s skyline. Over 77% of units feature unobstructed direct facing sea views and come fully fitted and fully furnished as standard. A wide range of facilities are offered, including extensive multi-level vast swimming pools, a children’s pool, sundeck, water features, kid’s club, a full size tennis court, fitness and games room, lush tropical landscaping, floating pavilions and large relaxing open areas. High-Speed lifts throughout, all parking under roof, hotel style drop-off point, air conditioning compressors located away from owners balconies for low noise and space gaining convenience.

There are several foreign quota units left.

Concealed Air Conditioning Units

Built-In Kitchens

Built-In Wardrobes

Built-in Sanitary and Vanity Areas

Water Heaters

Electric Hobs & Extractors

Oven or Microwave Ovens

Key Card Access

Beds with Mattress

Bedside Table

42” TV

Fridge Freezer

Washing Machine

Lounge Sofa

Coffee Table

Lounge Rug

Balcony Chairs and Table

Curtains

Various level cascading Pool with immediate Infinity Sea Views

In-pool seating areas, Jacuzzis and various Children Pools

Various decked privacy Salas

Multi-level sun-deck areas

Various rock and water features

Kids Club and Entertainment Zone

Extensive Clubhouse

Recreational Pool Table and Games

Tennis Court

Rooftop Pool with seating and lounging areas

24 Hour Security

Wifi in Public Areas

Free Mini-Bus Service running daily to Pattaya

Conveniently located just off the end of Jomtien Beach Road, enjoying excellent access to Pattaya’s main Sukhumvit Road. Prime location for real estate investment with easy 5-minute walking distance to Jomtien Beach.