Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand

Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
$226,258
16
ID: 21077
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2388883
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

Luxury high-rise building is designed to be unique, provide modern yet sophisticated features with strong dynamic architecture that makes the project outstanding amongst Pattaya’s skyline. Over 77% of units feature unobstructed direct facing sea views and come fully fitted and fully furnished as standard. A wide range of facilities are offered, including extensive multi-level vast swimming pools, a children’s pool, sundeck, water features, kid’s club, a full size tennis court, fitness and games room, lush tropical landscaping, floating pavilions and large relaxing open areas. High-Speed lifts throughout, all parking under roof, hotel style drop-off point, air conditioning compressors located away from owners balconies for low noise and space gaining convenience.

There are several foreign quota units left.

Features of the flats
  • Concealed Air Conditioning Units
  • Built-In Kitchens
  • Built-In Wardrobes
  • Built-in Sanitary and Vanity Areas
  • Water Heaters
  • Electric Hobs & Extractors
  • Oven or Microwave Ovens
  • Key Card Access
  • Beds with Mattress
  • Bedside Table
  • 42” TV
  • Fridge Freezer
  • Washing Machine
  • Lounge Sofa
  • Coffee Table
  • Lounge Rug
  • Balcony Chairs and Table
  • Curtains
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Various level cascading Pool with immediate Infinity Sea Views
  • In-pool seating areas, Jacuzzis and various Children Pools
  • Various decked privacy Salas
  • Multi-level sun-deck areas
  • Various rock and water features
  • Kids Club and Entertainment Zone
  • Extensive Clubhouse
  • Recreational Pool Table and Games
  • Tennis Court
  • Rooftop Pool with seating and lounging areas
Advantages
  • 24 Hour Security
  • Wifi in Public Areas
  • Free Mini-Bus Service running daily to Pattaya
Location and nearby infrastructure

Conveniently located just off the end of Jomtien Beach Road, enjoying excellent access to Pattaya’s main Sukhumvit Road. Prime location for real estate investment with easy 5-minute walking distance to Jomtien Beach.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

