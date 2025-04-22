  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$86,860
14/04/2025
$86,324
13/04/2025
$86,375
12/04/2025
$86,696
11/04/2025
$88,657
10/04/2025
$89,018
09/04/2025
$89,465
08/04/2025
$89,408
06/04/2025
$89,461
05/04/2025
$88,647
04/04/2025
$89,830
03/04/2025
$90,827
02/04/2025
$90,636
01/04/2025
$90,431
30/03/2025
$90,154
29/03/2025
$90,828
28/03/2025
$91,158
27/03/2025
$90,839
26/03/2025
$90,783
25/03/2025
$90,472
24/03/2025
$90,162
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25304
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2440892
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

The complex infrastructure:

  • sports ground
  • spa
  • golf simulator
  • meeting room
  • underground parking
  • lobby
  • stores
  • waterfalls
  • kids' pools with slides
  • jogging track
  • lounge areas
  • landscaped garden
  • restaurant
  • gym
  • 2-=meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi
  • kids' playground

Construction start - November, 2025.

Completion - December,2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in kitchen with appliances
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Water heaters
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located 1.9 km from the beach, close to the center of Pattaya.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex VIP GALAXY
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$464,220
Residential complex D-ECO
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$75,545
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex just 150 m from Patong Beach, Thailand
Pa Tong, Thailand
from
$394,151
Residential complex NOON Tower
Chalong, Thailand
from
$86,338
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Phuket, Thailand
Wichit, Thailand
from
$88,983
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$86,860
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Residential complex Babylon Sky Garden II
Rawai, Thailand
from
$121,478
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Babylon Sky Garden II - New condominium with sea views, located in Rawai, Thailand. A unique project, distinguished by Italian design and traditional Thai hospitality. Five-storey building of 49 stylish one/two bedroom units and suites with private pool. Each apartment has a “living…
Agency
Udomo
Leave a request
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Residential complex THE TITLE SERENITY
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$94,384
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Invest in a unique home with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yields from 7 percent!Close to Nai Yang Beach!The apartment is furnished! Installment!The Title Serenity is a complex under construction from a premium developer. This unique compl…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Residential complex Ramada Mira North Pattaya
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$129,132
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
Ramada Mira North Pattaya is a new multi-unit luxury residential complex with a 5-star hotel service located in the prestigious Naklya district of Pattaya, a 10-minute walk from the best beaches of Pattaya - Wongamat and Pattaya Beach. Ramada Mira North Pattaya - consists of two 8-story buil…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications