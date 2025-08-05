  1. Realting.com
Villa THE SCENEVANAR

Pattaya City, Thailand
$1,10M
20
ID: 27392
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Elite villas with a thoughtful location and premium amenities!

The Scenevanar is an exclusive complex of premium villas located in the picturesque area of Thung Klom-Tanman. It harmoniously combines modern design, privacy and innovative technologies, creating an ideal space for generations to live.

Key features of the villas: staff room, laundry room, fitness room, private pool with Jacuzzi (salt system), children's pool, panoramic water views, solar panels, EV charging for electric vehicles, parking for 4-5 cars, round-the-clock security.

Ideal location:

- a quiet area of Thung Klom-Tanman with panoramic views
- 5 minutes to downtown Pattaya
- close to beaches, restaurants and entertainment centers.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Similar complexes
Villa Laemsingh
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$4,20M
Villa The Teak
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$867,834
Villa Diamond Pool Villa
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$373,947
Villa HIGHLAND PARK
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$282,091
Villa Hightone Seaview Villas and Garden
Karon, Thailand
from
$923,594
Other complexes
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,63M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Isola Palms is a luxurious complex consisting of 8 private residences with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views! Each villa has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The complex is located on a hillside overlooking Layan Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket. The beach is divided into several par…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Thala Phuket
Villa Thala Phuket
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$333,135
Finishing options Finished
THALA VILLAS This rare and off-market project includes 4 luxury modern-style villas on subdivided plots directly owned by the developer. Each 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa spans 254 sqm and features a large terrace with a 8-meter pool. Priced at an exceptional 44,000 THB/sqm, these villas p…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Lavish Estates
Villa Lavish Estates
Chalong, Thailand
from
$1,18M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 571–827 m²
3 real estate properties 3
"Lavish Estates" - the pride of Elite Manor and the first developer project of elite real estate on Phuket Particular attention is paid to innovative and functional design, which meets exclusively to customer needs. For obvious reasons, it is ideal for living and worthy of investment. Th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
571.5
46,30M
Apartment 5 rooms
751.4 – 827.2
62,89M – 63,35M
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Latest News in Thailand
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Show all publications