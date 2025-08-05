Villa THE SCENEVANAR

Elite villas with a thoughtful location and premium amenities!
The Scenevanar is an exclusive complex of premium villas located in the picturesque area of Thung Klom-Tanman. It harmoniously combines modern design, privacy and innovative technologies, creating an ideal space for generations to live.
Key features of the villas: staff room, laundry room, fitness room, private pool with Jacuzzi (salt system), children's pool, panoramic water views, solar panels, EV charging for electric vehicles, parking for 4-5 cars, round-the-clock security.
Ideal location:
- a quiet area of Thung Klom-Tanman with panoramic views
- 5 minutes to downtown Pattaya
- close to beaches, restaurants and entertainment centers.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.