Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand

An excellent option for a cozy condominium for those who like to spend the winter season under the sun or travel with their family.
The project, which is a separate residential park in the heart of Pattaya, from a developer who received the award for "Best Boutique Developer on the East Coast" at the Thailand Property awards.
The residence features 5 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a yoga studio, a gym, a jogging track, gardens with fountains and waterfalls, a kids' playground, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and CCTV.
The residence consists of 6 buildings with 8 floors, the apartments in which are rented on average for 8 months a year.
Apartment area: from 25 m2
Prices: from 77 thousand $
Apartments are fully furnished
The project was finished in 2019
Ban Lamung area is the center of Pattaya, close to the main Jomtien Beach, Bangkok Expressway, shopping malls, the prestigious Aksorn International School and Sukhumvit Road.