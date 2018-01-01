  1. Realting.com
Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand
from
€71,047
;
20
About the complex

An excellent option for a cozy condominium for those who like to spend the winter season under the sun or travel with their family.

The project, which is a separate residential park in the heart of Pattaya, from a developer who received the award for "Best Boutique Developer on the East Coast" at the Thailand Property awards.

The residence features 5 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a yoga studio, a gym, a jogging track, gardens with fountains and waterfalls, a kids' playground, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and CCTV.

The residence consists of 6 buildings with 8 floors, the apartments in which are rented on average for 8 months a year.

Apartment area: from 25 m2

Prices: from 77 thousand $

Apartments are fully furnished

The project was finished in 2019

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Wardrobes
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the center of Pattaya, close to Jomtien beaches, shopping mall, a prestigious international school, and Sukhumvit Road.

Ban Lamung area is the center of Pattaya, close to the main Jomtien Beach, Bangkok Expressway, shopping malls, the prestigious Aksorn International School and Sukhumvit Road.

Pattaya, Thailand

Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€71,047
Residential complex VIPKaron Seaview Condominium
Residential complex VIPKaron Seaview Condominium
Phuket, Thailand
from
€99,016
Area 28–88 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
❖ Cost: Apartment - studio 28.4 m ² from 105K $ 1-bedroom apartment of 36.8 m ² from 157K $  2-bedroom apartments with an area of 55.2 m ² from 230K $  2-bedroom apartments with an area of 87.58 m ² from 358K $ Other areas are also available for purchase. * In Phuket, the cost changes in proportion to the stages of the work done. The closer the project to the completion stage, the higher the cost. The value may also change depending on the exchange rate. Check current price additionally.  ❖ Building Date Q4 2023. ❖ The distance to the sea is 500 meters to Karon Beach. ❖ Guaranteed income - 7% for 5 years  At an apartment price of 105K $, the annual income will be from 7.3K $. ❖ By participating in the rental pool program, investors will receive 60% of rental income. ❖ Professional real estate management from the developer ( completely passive income ).  ❖ Property Form - Your Freehold / Leasehold Choice. ❖ Installment for 2 years. *In this case, it will be possible to live or rent an apartment from the moment the facility is put into operation.  Individual payment and installment conditions are discussed additionally.  Our job is to get the best conditions for you at the negotiating table.  ❖ Remote transaction possible ❖ Critolutolut payment possible ❖ Annual cost increase for real estate on the island = 3-10% ( due to land shortages and construction restrictions ) ❖ Inflation in Thailand - less than 1% ❖ World-class year-round popular resort, here the demand for rent has always exceeded supply. ❖ When purchasing real estate with a total value of 350K $ we help to apply for an investor visa for a period of 5 years. 🔹 The complex has a successful location in the heart of Karon, and almost all rooms offer beautiful views of the Andaman Sea. All apartments are equipped with modern cuisine and plumbing in the European style, furniture and household appliances.  🔹 Just a short walk from the condominium are night and local markets, convenience stores, massage and spa stores, large shopping centers, restaurants with Thai and international cuisine, night clubs, bars and various entertainment shows.  On the territory: Lobby; Roof pool with a sunbathing and relaxation area; Restaurant; Bar; Sports hall; Children's playroom; Electronic access system; Parking; 24-hour security and video surveillance. Procedure for processing a transaction: Reservation ( deposit / deposit ) - 3K $ * Amount is included in the value of the property. ** Non-refundable deposit  If you are not in Thailand, then the contract and within 15-20 days the courier service will deliver it to you personally. You will receive 3 sets that you need to sign and 2 of them send back. Based on the contract, the first payment is made by transfer to the Thai account of the developer. Subsequent payments are made according to the schedule in the contract. 1st payment 30% ( minus the reservation ) - paid within 30 days after signing the contract and making a reservation We discuss the remaining payments individually based on your wishes. You can pay monthly, you can quarterly.  The only condition is that payments do not exceed 4 months. ** Please note that the payment schedule may vary, as the project may be at any stage of construction at the time of your purchase. Additionally paid ( separately after 100% payment ): Registration of ownership: Freehold - 6.3% Leasehold - 1.1% Installing water and light meters - 600 $ Overhaul - 500 THB per 1 m ² Annual payments: Serving common areas - 60 THB per 1 m ² 🔻 THE PROPOSAL IS INTEREST OR WANT TO KNOW MORE THE PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES OF INVESTMENT IN DISEASTERNESS AT THE COOKING, WRITE US NOW        
Residential complex The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Residential complex The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Phuket, Thailand
from
€156,255
Completion date: 2024
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       The Ozone Lagunia Condominium is a new premium condominium located in Lagoon, one of the most prestigious areas of the island. The project is located at 88, Cherngtalay, Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The condominium consists of two 7-story buildings with 164 spacious apartments ranging from 41 sq.m. up to 88 sq.m. All apartments have a living room, dining room, kitchen and balconies. In the third building of the complex there are 7 retail stores. The complex is surrounded by a picturesque natural natural landscape overlooking the Laguna Phuket golf course, mountains and greens. Restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue, Villa Market and Lotus's supermarkets, Laguna Golf Club, the world-famous Xana and Catch beach clubs are a 5-10-minute drive from the complex, Blue Tree Water Park. PLUSES OF LCD: - Cable TV - Fitness - Garden - Parking - Security 24/7 - Pool - Yoga Zone - elevator Call us and we will be very pleased to help you buy real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
Residential complex City Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex City Garden Pratumnak
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€52,026
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!  City Garden Pratumnak is a new residential luxury complex with its own infrastructure, located in a prestigious area on Pratumnak Hill, within walking distance of the cleanest beaches of Pattaya - Kozi Beach and Pratumnak. The complex consists of two 8-story buildings with underground parking, a swimming pool and a recreation area on the territory. The project offers for sale 157 apartments of various layouts: apartments - studios, apartments with one and two bedrooms ranging in size from 26 to 63 square meters. m. The apartments are decorated according to international standards, have fully furnished and tastefully furnished modern bathrooms and European-style kitchens. The district has excellent infrastructure. Within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the Pattaya Park market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment. Nearby is an observation deck, the Golden Buddha Temple and the vast Rama IX Park. The center of Pattaya and the main pedestrian street of Woking Street can be reached in a few minutes! City Garden Pratumnak offers an incredible opportunity to start a new life with valuable additions and amenities. EASY: - Well-maintained landscaped territory - Outdoor pool with a relaxation and tanning area - Modern silent elevators - Lobby and concierge service - gym - Sauna - Jacuzzi - Internet Wi-Fi - Satellite TV - Underground parking - 24 hour security - Fire alarm - Fire extinguishing system - CCTV ( video surveillance system ) - Electronic access system ( cards ) Call us and we will make a FREE selection of the real estate of your dreams. Let's tell you all about the most profitable projects in Thailand!
