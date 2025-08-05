  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Villa MADCHA LE VILLA

Villa MADCHA LE VILLA

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$521,353
;
30
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27390
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Luxury villas in the heart of northern Pattaya!

Madcha Le Villa is an exclusive project that combines modern design, privacy and a high standard of living. Each villa is designed with impeccable attention to detail, offering spacious recreation areas, elegant finishes and advanced technology.

Features of the villa: a staff room, a private pool with a salt system and a jacuzzi, cozy terraces and relaxation areas, 24/7 security, parking.

Ideal location:

- prestigious area of Naklua in North Pattaya;
- a few minutes to the best beaches with picturesque sunsets;
- close to shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment;
International schools and medical institutions.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa MONO Champaca
Thalang, Thailand
from
$591,435
Villa RAINPALM VILLA
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$821,777
Villa The Tales Story One
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$1,33M
Villa Two Villas Tara
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,39M
Villa Two Villas Wings
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$349,604
You are viewing
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$521,353
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Villa Canopy Hills Villas
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
from
$1,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 650–742 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket! Who is it for: The perfect choice for families seeking luxurious and comfortable living in Phuket. This project is designed for those who value spacious areas, modern amenities, and lucrative investments. About the Location: Located in the picturesque Kha…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Panora Pool
Villa Panora Pool
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$584,683
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
The Panora Pool Villas –are 38 luxury residences that combines the benefits of villa lifestyle with the unique infrastructure of a large condominium. Panora Villas located within walking distance of gorgeous Surin and Bangtao beaches. The Panora brand itself has become a symbol of successful…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Villa Kiri Buddha Pool Villa
Chalong, Thailand
from
$509,461
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 192–498 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking luxurious seclusion with maximum amenities in a tropical paradise. Suitable for families with children, as well as those considering investment opportunities. About the location: Located in Chalong Bay, one of t…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Show all publications