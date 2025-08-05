Villa MADCHA LE VILLA

Luxury villas in the heart of northern Pattaya!

Madcha Le Villa is an exclusive project that combines modern design, privacy and a high standard of living. Each villa is designed with impeccable attention to detail, offering spacious recreation areas, elegant finishes and advanced technology.

Features of the villa: a staff room, a private pool with a salt system and a jacuzzi, cozy terraces and relaxation areas, 24/7 security, parking.

Ideal location:

- prestigious area of Naklua in North Pattaya;

- a few minutes to the best beaches with picturesque sunsets;

- close to shopping centers, restaurants, entertainment;

International schools and medical institutions.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.