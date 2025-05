The complex consists of Japanese-inspired pool villas, where Zen philosophy meets modern luxury. Immerse yourself in the tranquil gardens, unwind by the inviting pool and enjoy spaces designed for stylish living.

Features

private swimming pool with a jacuzzi

private garden

parking for 2-4 cars

around-the-clock security

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the abundant area of Pattaya-Tung Klom - Tan Man, close to facilities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals and department stores.