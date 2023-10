Ban Kata, Thailand

from €110,372

Completion date: 2025

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Wekata 3 is the third phase of the Wekata condominium. The complex is 500 meters from the beach of Kata on Phuket. The main feature of the project is environmental friendliness and spaciousness. A significant part of the apartments is declared in the premium segment, and some top-junites have their own pools. Near the condominium are night markets, pedestrian zones, massage parlors, shops and shopping centers. In the immediate vicinity are restaurants that offer various cuisines: Thai, Italian, Japanese, Chinese and others. And most importantly, Kata Beach is just 5 minutes on foot. Infrastructure available to project owners and guests: - 2 pools, one of which is located on the roof; - 2 bars; - 4 restaurants; - fitness club; - spa complex; - kids club and play area. The apartments are equipped with all necessary furniture, appliances and decor. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!