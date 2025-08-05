Residential complex ZENSIRI RESIDENCES JOMTIEN

Premium apartment in the heart of Jomtien!

Zensiri Residences Jomtien is an elite residential complex from award-winning developer ESS Developments, offering the perfect balance between urban comfort and resort atmosphere. Spacious apartments with thoughtful layouts and premium finishes are created for those who appreciate the quality of life.

Key features of the complex: 3 outdoor pools with sea water, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam rooms, modern fitness room and yoga zone, coworking and conference rooms, lounge zones and playground, underground parking with EV charges, video surveillance 24/7, access control by maps.

Location:

- 900 m to Jomtien centre;

- 300 m to shops (7/11, cafe, Tops Daily);

- 2.5 km to Jomtien beach;

- 5 km to Walking Street;

- 3.5 km to Sukhumvit highway (convenient exit to Bangkok).

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.