Residential complex ZENSIRI RESIDENCES JOMTIEN

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$130,243
;
7
ID: 27402
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Premium apartment in the heart of Jomtien!

Zensiri Residences Jomtien is an elite residential complex from award-winning developer ESS Developments, offering the perfect balance between urban comfort and resort atmosphere. Spacious apartments with thoughtful layouts and premium finishes are created for those who appreciate the quality of life.

Key features of the complex: 3 outdoor pools with sea water, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam rooms, modern fitness room and yoga zone, coworking and conference rooms, lounge zones and playground, underground parking with EV charges, video surveillance 24/7, access control by maps.

Location:

- 900 m to Jomtien centre;
- 300 m to shops (7/11, cafe, Tops Daily);
- 2.5 km to Jomtien beach;
- 5 km to Walking Street;
- 3.5 km to Sukhumvit highway (convenient exit to Bangkok).

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

