Phuket, Thailand

from €636,296

Completion date: 2023

Serene Condominium is located between the two most popular beaches of Phuket - Surin and Bang Tao. This is one of the most attractive places in Phuket. This location can be called the most successful on the island. From the apartments will open stunning views of the sea or mountains. The main concept of this unique condominium – environmental friendliness in everything. This is one of the few projects whose buildings will be equipped with green terraces, and the complex will completely drown in green trees and a variety of tropical plants. Infrastructure: – 3 pools: 2 on the ground floor, 1 on the 8th floor; – restaurant on the 8th floor; – cafe in the reception area; – reception 24/7; – concierge service; – gym with sea view; – spa center and saunas; – security 24/7; – underground parking; – free shuttle bass to beaches and shops; – laundry services; – wi fi. Location: Today it is the most promising project in Phuket because of its location in the central part of the island, from where it is easy to get to any beach or entertainment places. – Distance to Bangtao Beach – 500 meters; – Distance to Surin Beach – 1.1 km; – Distance to famous beach clubs Catch beach club, Catch junior, Xana beach club, Dream beach club – 500 meters; – The distance to Boat avenue with many restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, shopping centers and shops – 10 minutes drive; – Distance to the new Blue tree – 15 minutes drive; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 30 minutes drive. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!