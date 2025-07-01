  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,07M
06/07/2025
$1,07M
05/07/2025
$1,07M
04/07/2025
$1,07M
03/07/2025
$1,07M
02/07/2025
$1,07M
01/07/2025
$1,07M
29/06/2025
$1,07M
28/06/2025
$1,08M
27/06/2025
$1,08M
26/06/2025
$1,08M
25/06/2025
$1,09M
24/06/2025
$1,10M
22/06/2025
$1,09M
21/06/2025
$1,09M
20/06/2025
$1,10M
19/06/2025
$1,10M
18/06/2025
$1,09M
17/06/2025
$1,09M
15/06/2025
$1,09M
14/06/2025
$1,09M
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23166
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2413297
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

The complex consists of 61 exclusive 2-storey villas (2-4 bedrooms) with panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand. These tropical villas are a harmonious fusion of charming traditional Thai aesthetics and contemporary architecture. Each house includes large open spaces, balconies, spacious terraces, private swimming pools, jacuzzis, and sunbathing areas with sun loungers.

The complex features:

  • private access to the beach
  • spa center
  • fitness center
  • yoga room
  • swimming pools
  • kids' club
Advantages
  • Rental potential (popular resort region).
  • Panoramic views of the ocean, sunrises and sunsets from each villa.
  • A great location that combines peace and privacy with all the necessary infrastructure.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on a hillside, in the midst of lush greenery and just 2 hours drive away from Bangkok. There is a 5-star hotel with rich infrastructure, famous restaurants and cafes, a shopping mall, local markets, hospitals, golf courses nearby.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex M Gallery Residences MontAzure Lakeside
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$274,596
Residential complex Baan Mai Khao
Thalang, Thailand
from
$350,807
Residential complex First-class residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$442,929
Residential complex The Element
Kamala, Thailand
from
$101,165
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a new residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thailand
from
$157,931
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,07M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$104,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 41–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
City Garden Pattaya – condominium, which has the best location in the very center of the city, just a few minutes walk from the sea. Studios, apartments with one or two bedrooms or more are ready to live in them. The project was decorated with all modern amenities, including a fully equipped…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residential complex Vip Karon
Residential complex Vip Karon
Karon, Thailand
from
$112,937
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
1 real estate property 1
Vip Venus Karon is a luxurious residential complex on Phuket, located in the prestigious area of ​​Karon. The project includes 214 apartments located in three modern buildings on 7 floors. Its ideal location near the famous Caron beach allows you to enjoy the natural beauty of the island and…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$3,30M
We offer apartments with terraces, private swimming pools, and a view of the sea. The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Show all publications