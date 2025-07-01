Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand

The complex consists of 61 exclusive 2-storey villas (2-4 bedrooms) with panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand. These tropical villas are a harmonious fusion of charming traditional Thai aesthetics and contemporary architecture. Each house includes large open spaces, balconies, spacious terraces, private swimming pools, jacuzzis, and sunbathing areas with sun loungers.

The complex features:

private access to the beach

spa center

fitness center

yoga room

swimming pools

kids' club

Rental potential (popular resort region).

Panoramic views of the ocean, sunrises and sunsets from each villa.

A great location that combines peace and privacy with all the necessary infrastructure.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on a hillside, in the midst of lush greenery and just 2 hours drive away from Bangkok. There is a 5-star hotel with rich infrastructure, famous restaurants and cafes, a shopping mall, local markets, hospitals, golf courses nearby.