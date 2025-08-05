  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Villa CHARIN PATTAYA

Villa CHARIN PATTAYA

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$924,237
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27388
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Scandinavian oasis in the heart of Thailand: elegance, comfort and investment appeal!
Installment! Full furnishings!

CHARIN Pattaya is a premium village combining clean lines of Scandinavian design, functionality and tropical relaxation. Spacious villas with designer finishes, solar panels and private terraces offer not just housing, but a lifestyle - calm, stylish and environmentally friendly.

Facilities of the complex: solar panels 10 kW, Pent Suite on the second floor, fitness area, laundry, work area, parking spaces + EV charger, garden terrace and green area.

Ideal location:
Just a few minutes from Pattaya’s beaches, restaurants and entertainment, but a quiet, private corner surrounded by nature. Quick access to the main highways makes this location convenient for living and renting.

- beaches: 10 min - Jomtien, 15 min - Wongamat (elite beach of North Pattaya);
5-7 minutes - Central Festival Pattaya, Terminal 21, Thepprasit Night Market
Golf clubs: 10-15 minutes - Siam Country Club, Phoenix Golf
7 min - Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa 8 Season Luxury Autumn
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$741,114
Villa The Victory
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,14M
Villa Erawana Grand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,47M
Villa QAV Residence
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$757,261
Villa Anchan Indigo Phase 1-2
Thalang, Thailand
from
$822,447
You are viewing
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$924,237
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$2,14M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Botanica Ocean Valley is a project of luxury villas with a pool designed by one of the very successful developers of villas in Phuket. The complex is located at Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, near the marina of Ao Por Grand Marina. On the territory of the complex there a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Manor
Villa Manor
Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$891,313
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
A new project of luxurious villas in the heart of the island of Phuket The new prestigious Will project started in the very heart of Phuket, the popular Bang Tao area. The location of the complex provides convenient access to the developed infrastructure of the district and takes into ac…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Villa Botanica Grand Avenue
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$1,36M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 60–1 590 m²
19 real estate properties 19
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking a combination of luxury and natural harmony in Phuket. This project will attract discerning buyers and investors who value uniqueness, comfort, and advantageous location. About the location: Located in the pictu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0
356,412 – 356,517
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0
569,030
Villa
430.0 – 1 590.0
1,50M – 5,63M
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Show all publications