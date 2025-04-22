  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$2,55M
;
20
ID: 20785
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2385602
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools and gardens. The luxury club, lakeside activities, and premium entertainment - all these bring diversity and brightness to your life.

Features

  • club
  • swimming pool
  • park
  • lake
  • cafe
  • bar
  • restaurant
  • fitness center
  • co-working area

Instalments - 80/20.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • High-speed railway station - 5 minutes
  • Yacht club - 5 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • Jomtien Beach - 10 minutes
  • International school - 10 minutes
  • Hospital - 15 minutes
  • Supermarket - 15 minutes
  • Water park - 15 minutes
  • International airport - 20 minutes
  • Bang Saray Beach - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Close
Close
Close
