Residential complex SEASPIRE

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$153,182
12/11/2025
$153,182
16/05/2025
$152,028
16/12/2024
$125,548
;
14
ID: 23314
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    49

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Русский Русский

The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! Installments available! First coastline! The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furniture and household appliances! Sea Spire Jomtien is a new high-rise residential complex on the first line of the sea, located just 25 meters from Jomtien beach, which provides an exceptional level of comfort and convenience. Facilities: swimming pools, hammam, sauna, spa, parking (including for guests), restaurants, bar, recreation areas, playgrounds, coworkings, libraries, panoramic area for sports, protected area with facial recognition and video surveillance. Nearby are: - shops; - cafe; - paintball club; - post office; - gas stations. Call or write, we will answer all your questions! * Cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

