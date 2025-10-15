Residential complex SEASPIRE

The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! Installments available! First coastline! The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furniture and household appliances! Sea Spire Jomtien is a new high-rise residential complex on the first line of the sea, located just 25 meters from Jomtien beach, which provides an exceptional level of comfort and convenience. Facilities: swimming pools, hammam, sauna, spa, parking (including for guests), restaurants, bar, recreation areas, playgrounds, coworkings, libraries, panoramic area for sports, protected area with facial recognition and video surveillance. Nearby are: - shops; - cafe; - paintball club; - post office; - gas stations. Call or write, we will answer all your questions! * Cost may vary depending on the course.