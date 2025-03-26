  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$76,639
19
ID: 5458
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City
  • Village
    Na Kluea

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Stylish and comfortable complex, in a tropical style for recreation and permanent residence. Project in the northern and respectable area of Pattaya - Wongamat. This area is known for its clean and calm beach, next to it is the most beautiful work of architecture - the Temple of Truth.

The Tropicana building consists of eight floors with modern one and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 32 to 49 square meters. All apartments are furnished, including fully equipped European kitchens and bathrooms, air conditioning, and luxurious built-in furniture. The exotic theme is continued in the design of the stunning lobby, lush landscaped gardens, and elegant patterns.

 

The infrastructure of the complex:

  • 3 Infinity pools (55, 40, and 30 meters)
  • Sauna, steam room, jacuzzi
  • A fitness center
  • Child Center
  • Roof terrace
  • Free Wi-Fi internet access
  • Parking
  • 24-hour security
  • Video surveillance system and secure key card access
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 32.9 – 49.2
Price per m², USD 2,306 – 4,040
Apartment price, USD 76,639 – 156,116
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 76.6
Price per m², USD 2,780
Apartment price, USD 212,886

Location on the map

Na Kluea, Thailand

Developer news

26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
Ask all your questions
