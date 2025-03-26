Residential complex

Stylish and comfortable complex, in a tropical style for recreation and permanent residence. Project in the northern and respectable area of Pattaya - Wongamat. This area is known for its clean and calm beach, next to it is the most beautiful work of architecture - the Temple of Truth.

The Tropicana building consists of eight floors with modern one and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 32 to 49 square meters. All apartments are furnished, including fully equipped European kitchens and bathrooms, air conditioning, and luxurious built-in furniture. The exotic theme is continued in the design of the stunning lobby, lush landscaped gardens, and elegant patterns.

The infrastructure of the complex: