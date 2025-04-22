  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$175,875
14/04/2025
$174,789
13/04/2025
$174,892
12/04/2025
$173,999
11/04/2025
$175,755
10/04/2025
$173,031
09/04/2025
$175,300
08/04/2025
$174,885
07/04/2025
$176,317
06/04/2025
$176,332
05/04/2025
$175,830
04/04/2025
$176,991
03/04/2025
$180,155
02/04/2025
$180,488
01/04/2025
$180,886
31/03/2025
$181,012
30/03/2025
$180,963
29/03/2025
$181,697
28/03/2025
$181,823
27/03/2025
$181,882
26/03/2025
$181,126
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24855
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2421986
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

A premium residential project located in the most prestigious area, on the prime and strategic location near Jomtien Beach.

The project will include the largest swimming pool in the city, multiple recreation areas and a rooftop pool with panoramic views, fitness rooms, underground parking, a lobby and shops, a jacuzzi and spa, yoga areas, and a salt cave.

The project combines stylish design, high level of comfort and modern technologies. The complex consists of 3 multi-storey buildings, located in a cascade, with a total of 470 units.

Advantages
  • The complex provides concierge services, property management and professional apartment rental services.
  • High security standards - guarded territory, fire alarm system and smoke detectors.
  • Exquisite interior decoration, premium furniture.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on the second road of Jomtien, a place known for its sandy beaches, restaurants and shopping centers. In just a few minutes, residents can reach large supermarkets or visit the famous Jomtien Market. International schools and entertainment centers are also located nearby.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$143,345
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$149,264
Apartment building Wing Samui Condo
Ko Samui, Thailand
from
$81,163
Residential complex New luxury complex with a good infrastructure in Pasak, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Nong Bua, Thailand
from
$200,450
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools 3 minutes away from a golf course and close to Maenam Beach, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
from
$671,849
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$175,875
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and green areas, Bangkok, Thailand
Nonthaburi Province, Thailand
from
$1,11M
The residence features a club, a gym, a salt-water swimming pool and a kids' pool, a barbecue area, landscaped green areas, a jogging path, a children's playground. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 1 km from a metro station and 3.7 km from a highway
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean at 200 meters from Rawai Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Rawai, Thailand
from
$234,557
In the modern condominium with a rooftop pool, underground parking and concierge service, residents will enjoy peace and tranquility while admiring the stunning beauty of the seascapes. The architecture of the complex is characterized by practicality, environmental friendliness and restraint…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments with private pools and sea views in a new condo hotel right on Mai Khao Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$431,840
Facilities and services: Lobby and bar Welcome corner 2 restaurants Meeting space with break out areas Gym and Spa Rooftop bar & pool bar Main swimming pool Kid pool & kid club conceirge 24-hour staff Room cervice Secuirty, CCTV, Wi-Fi Radisson Platinum for owners only Worldwide benefits an…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications