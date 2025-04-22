Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand

A premium residential project located in the most prestigious area, on the prime and strategic location near Jomtien Beach.

The project will include the largest swimming pool in the city, multiple recreation areas and a rooftop pool with panoramic views, fitness rooms, underground parking, a lobby and shops, a jacuzzi and spa, yoga areas, and a salt cave.

The project combines stylish design, high level of comfort and modern technologies. The complex consists of 3 multi-storey buildings, located in a cascade, with a total of 470 units.

The complex provides concierge services, property management and professional apartment rental services.

High security standards - guarded territory, fire alarm system and smoke detectors.

Exquisite interior decoration, premium furniture.

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located on the second road of Jomtien, a place known for its sandy beaches, restaurants and shopping centers. In just a few minutes, residents can reach large supermarkets or visit the famous Jomtien Market. International schools and entertainment centers are also located nearby.