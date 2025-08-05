  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA

Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA

Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,30M
;
16
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27395
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Luxury villas surrounded by Pattaya nature!
Installments are available until construction is completed!

The Sylva Pattaya is a unique project from Arneja Estates, where modern luxury is harmoniously combined with the privacy of the rainforest. Each villa is designed for those who value privacy, aesthetics and unity with nature, offering an unrivalled level of comfort and design.

Key features of the villas: 5+1 bedroom (the cabin is transformed into an additional bedroom), separate Thai kitchen, laundry room, maid room, private pool with sea water (4.5×9.7 m), roof terrace with bar and panoramic views, cozy garden and relaxation areas, smart home system, covered parking for 3 cars, video surveillance and round-the-clock security

Ideal location:

7 minutes to the French International School
- 15 minutes to Jomtien Beach;
- 20 minutes to Nong Nooch Garden and Mabprachan Lake;
30 minutes to Central Festival and Terminal 21.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Alisa
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$591,295
Villa Orienna Azure Villas
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$534,112
Villa PHUVISTA 1 NAITHON
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,31M
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$1,19M
Villa Botanica Lakeside ll
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$978,571
You are viewing
Villa THE SYLVA PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,30M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Quinta Lane
Villa Quinta Lane
Rawai, Thailand
from
$413,355
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 313 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Fully Furnished About the Complex: Exclusive villas with 4-3 bedrooms, each with its own pool. Spacious living areas with high-quality finishes and modern amenities, fully equipped kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, and plenty of storage space. The cost includes the possibility of making changes…
Agency
Tumanov Group
Leave a request
Villa Baan mae residence 69
Villa Baan mae residence 69
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$524,358
Number of floors 2
Premium project in a closed village!Feel the epitome of suburban elegance at Baan Mae Residence 69, located in the quiet district of Toongklom-Talman 27 in Pattaya. This first-class residential project combines the charm of rural life with the amenities of an urban lifestyle, offering an idy…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Villa Le Villas Rawai
Rawai, Thailand
from
$502,274
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Le Villa & Residence 88/96 Moo.1 Rawai, Muang, Phuket 83130 PAYMENT TERMS Booking Deposit : 200,000 THB 30% - Master Contract (Booking Deduct) 70% - After Foundation Posts Completion After Walls and Roof Slab Completion After Floor Finishing and Interior Handover & Transf…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Show all publications