Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The project will consist of condominiums of different designs and themes, villas, rooftop infinity pool, gym, spa, Japanese restaurant, large swimming pool with water garden, 24-hour sleepless relaxation and entertainment center with high-end Japanese style design. This center will include a…
A complex of 9 two-bedroom contemporary villas with swimming pools and outdoor dining areas. The complex has parking, and one of the villas has a guest house. The villas are designed with an open plan, plenty of natural light and modern technology such as solar panels. Energy-efficient mater…
The residential complex consists of only 3 exclusive villas, each with a swimming pool, garden and garage.
Delivery of the project within 12 months (year) after signing the contract.
Facilities and equipment in the house
glass elevator
electric car charger
boiler
air ventilation system
int…