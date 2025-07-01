Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
Pattaya City, Thailand
ID: 23237
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

About the complex

  • 37-meter-long swimming pool
  • children's pools
  • multi-level sun-deck areas
  • water features
  • kids' club and a playground
  • fitness rooms
  • lush tropical garden
  • gazeboes
  • large green areas
  • water slides
  • lobby
  • around-the-clock security
  • 25-meter-long infinity pool
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is conveniently located near the road and 2 minutes walk away from the beach.

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand

