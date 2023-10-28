  1. Realting.com
Apart-hotel Spa Rezident
Apart-hotel Spa Rezident
Batumi, Georgia
from
€39,419
Area 32 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Комплекс SPA RESIDENCE Комплекс с аквапарком, оздоровительным спа-центром и апартаментами. Квартира в белом каркасе. 250м от моря. Проект от Accor под брендом Mercure. Дата сдачи блока А: 31 августа 2025 года. Имеется подземный паркинг на 200 машиномест. Из-за того, что местность гористая, расположение всех блоков таково, что из каждой квартиры открывается прекрасный вид на море, а здания не мешают друг другу. Вся территория закрыта. Здесь есть аквапарк, несколько бассейнов, а также горки для взрослых и бассейны с горками для детей. Детская площадка, детский центр с услугами няни и инструктора. Баскетбольная площадка. Футбольный сайт. Корт. Скалодром с соответствующим сервисом и с инструкторами. Недалеко от комплекса находится термальный источник ( в 5 минутах ) и частный пляж другого комплекса Novotel, всего в 3 минутах езды будет предоставлен транспорт и предоставлен для передвижения к термальному источнику и до пляжа. Схема оплаты: ПВ 30% Рассрочка на 36 месяцев. Великобритания 40%, владелец 60% Стоимость услуги 0,90 $ за кв.м.
Residential quarter White Square Shartava
Residential quarter White Square Shartava
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€66,534
Area 135–195 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
The Shartava complex is a new development project from White Square located on Shartava Street in the Saburtalo district of Tbilisi. The project offers a prime location, perfect for those who want to live an active lifestyle or for those looking for an investment or rental opportunity. Construction of the complex has already begun, with an expected completion date of April 2024.
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Adlia, Georgia
from
€40,444
Completion date: 2025
Developer: LTD homex
Welcome to our unique residential complex – the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment. We are proud to offer our residents a truly unique experience, with three blocks of unparalleled comfort and elegance, as well as a five-star infrastructure that caters to all their needs. Our complex has been designed with a focus on creating an environment that fosters a high-quality lifestyle. Whether you are looking for a comfortable home to settle down in, a space to work from home, or just somewhere to relax and unwind, we have got you covered. We understand the importance of attention to detail, which is why we have paid great attention to the landscaping of our complex. We have created a beautiful outdoor space that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also enhances the overall experience of living in our complex. Our team is committed to providing our residents with the highest level of service possible. We strive to exceed expectations in everything we do, from the design of our facilities to the level of care and attention we provide to our residents. At our unique residential complex, we believe that luxury living should be accessible to all, which is why we have created a space that is both affordable and high-quality. We invite you to join us and experience the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment.
Residential quarter VILLA DEX
Residential quarter VILLA DEX
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from
€130,839
Area 210 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Esteco
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! br / br / We present to you an exclusive design of the cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the coastal city of Batumi! br / br / It consists of two types of villas, which are located on a mountainside in two rows: br / In the lower - Villa DEX (210m² total area) br / In the upper - Villa ORTA (252 m² with a total area) br / br / We approached each type of villa with special attention and developed the most convenient plan for your future home!br / And also, as a good gift, we made a promotion for the first 3 buyers, BUT since the 1 house has already been sold, hurry to take advantage of a good offer while it is relevant! Because further prices will only rise. br / br / Cost of villas without interior decoration: br / DEX - 138 300 $ br / ORTA - 147 500 $ br / br /⁇ ĽIn cost also includes its own ennobled area and parking space! br / br / At your request, we can make the interior decoration "turnkey", including equipment and equipment. br / br / In the project we use European standards, apply the latest technologies and do not forget about environmental friendliness and convenience! br / br / Esteco is a guarantee of high quality and comfortable life!/ p
Residential quarter VILLA ORTA
Residential quarter VILLA ORTA
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from
€139,542
Area 252 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Esteco
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of the cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the coastal city of Batumi! It consists of two types of villas, which are located on a mountainside in two rows: In the lower - Villa DEX (210m² total area) In the upper - Villa ORTA (252 m² with a total area) We approached each type of villa with special attention and developed the most convenient plan for your future home!And also, as a good gift, we made a promotion for the first 3 buyers, BUT since the 1 house has already been sold, hurry to take advantage of a good offer while it is relevant! Because further prices will only rise. Cost of villas without interior decoration: DEX - 138 300 $ ORTA - 147 500 $ ⁇ ĽIn cost also includes its own ennobled area and parking space! At your request, we can make the interior decoration "turnkey", including equipment and equipment. In the project we use European standards, apply the latest technologies and do not forget about environmental friendliness and convenience! Esteco is a guarantee of high quality and comfortable life!
Apart-hotel Novotel
Apart-hotel Novotel
Batumi, Georgia
from
€82,895
Area 34–49 m²
7 properties 7
Completion date: 2025
Complex Pictures \ Novotel Lokation 7km from Batumi ( towards Mahinjauri ) 20m from the sea Brand Novotel 4* Start of construction of Block A: at the end of January 2022 On September 7, 2022: 6 floors built End of construction of Block A: December 2023 Commissioning of Block A June 2024 Commissioning of Block B June 2025 Installment: in block A at 18mes in block B at 24mes Hotel rooms and apartments 2 buildings A and B 13 floors Area from 33.3 m2 to 159.8 m2 Block A sells apartments only on a turnkey basis. Block B sells apartments in a white frame or on a turnkey basis. In Block B, the client will be required to purchase repairs from the developer 6 months before the completion of the project. Turnkey repair cost $ 800 per sq.m COMPREHENSIVE IN THE THIR PREPARING OF BATUMI. YOU CAN BE HELPED BY THE UNIVERSAL VIEW AT THE SEA AND THE SEA.    LOCATION OF ALL IN 20 MINUTS OF THE WALK OF THE BATUM BOTHINESTRIC GARDEN AND THE SENSE "Green MYSEL", NATIONAL MTIRAL PARK. CENTER BATUMI OF ALL IN THE 10 MINUTS OF THE EZD.   FOR YOUR COMFORT, WE WILL BE CONSIDERED TO THE GOD INFRASTRUCTURE - RESEPHN, Panoramous BASSIN, SPA, RESTAURANT AND SOUTH THESE FLYING.    YOU CAN USE INVALUE FOR OWN, AND ALSO RECEIVE THE PASSIVE INCOME, WHICH IN THE MEDIUM will STAY 12% IN THE YEAR.  INFRASTRUCTURE: reception restaurant rooftop panoramic bar private beach and sun loungers. Smart doors for a safe transition to the beach. rooftop pool spa fitness shop underground parking territory with a garden for children: playgrounds, children's center, lagushatnik pool. European brand - “ NOVOTEL Hotels ” .4zv Planned rental income up to 12% per annum Loyalty program in hotels around the world. The Criminal Code takes a commission of 40%, the owner 60%. 40% includes 1.  Payment for service 0.90 $ per sq.m ( this includes payment for electricity consumed by the building, cameras, elevators, security, etc. ... )  2.  Apartment cleaning 3.  Clean towels + bedding.  4.  Shampoos, soap lotions, etc... 5.  Advertising and attracting guests 6. Insurance ( if something breaks, the company undertakes to fix it ). 7.  Reception 8. Utilities Utilities are paid by the UK. Taxes are paid by the owner. The rooms will have kitchens. Restriction of the owner’s stay up to 3 weeks a year in both blocks. Payment options in block A: Initial fee from 50% in the studio. Installment at 18mes. Initial contribution 30% for apartments from 50m2. Installment at 18 months. 70 \ 30 - 70% PV. 30% is paid for rent for 3 years. ( check with the manager ). Payment in Block B:  30% PV. installment for 24 months. Payment with cryptocurrency is possible. The construction process is funded by a leading bank in Georgia Block A construction schedule: 02.2023 ends construction of the frame 06.2023 completion of the draft 02.2024 completion of repair \ separation 06.2024 opening of block A 06.2025 opening of block B  
Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
Gonio, Georgia
from
€335,220
Area 130–151 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The Wyndham Grand Riviera residential complex provides the only premium townhouses located on the first line of Gonio Beach. This is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise. The complex has a unique location. 15 minutes to the center of Batumi. Townhouses with an area of 130 and 151 m2. On three floors there are three spacious bedrooms, a terrace with panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Each townhouse has a modern finish, exclusive internal infrastructure. The reception area has a recreation area and a parking space. Infrastructure: - 12 restaurants, cafes, bars; - Massage rooms, mud clinic; - 2 fitness centers; - Shuttles to the sea and to the city; - Children's park; - 7 pools; - Layouts and eco-lap; - Conference room; - Dry cleaning; - Delivery of medicines and products. Call or write, we will be happy to provide all the information and advise you for free!
Apartment building Blox Nutsubidze
Apartment building Blox Nutsubidze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€757
Area 78–91 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Developer: BLOX
13 Floor residential complex of Bloks Nutsubidze is located near Lisi Lake, at Datuashvili st. N 7. On the first floor of the residential complex will be located various shopping facilities, including an international brand hypermarket. At the expense of optimal planning, it is possible to buy an apartment with the desired area with a city view. Project is carried out with international experience, high quality of building materials and technologies, also is outstanding for its contemporary and unremarkable architecture.     Energy efficient materials     Ecologically clean environment     4-level Parking     Commercial spaces     12 residential floors     Panoramic views of Tbilisi     Composite panels with wood texture Customer oriented payment terms 0% internal instalment schedule
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s zavorazhivayuschey arhitekturoy
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s zavorazhivayuschey arhitekturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from
€70,954
Area 23–97 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mardi City Center is located in the very center of. Batumi – multifunctional complex with apartments in the center of Batumi. Amenities complex: The building was built in a prestigious area with a comfortable residential sector and a rich urban life. The infrastructure of the complex includes a shopping center, restaurant and business center. Residents have access to the outdoor terrace. Underground parking is provided for car owners. A football stadium and a playground are equipped at 20 m. On the first three floors there will be a shopping gallery. Location: All major tourist routes are within 5 minutes walk: To the sea - 650 m; To the Old Town – 200 m; To Batumi Boulevard – 1200 m. Mardi City Center – this residential building is well suited who wants to live by the sea all the time. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Batumi, Georgia
from
€47,646
Area 29–63 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
The Calligraphy Towers is a multi-storey premium new complex that is perfect for business, leisure, investment, and permanent residence. Where is the complex located? The Calligraphy Towers in Batumi are being built near the New Boulevard along Zhiuli Shartava Street. It is only a five-minute walk from the coast, Lake Ardagani, and the Dancing Fountains. The Batumi Sea Port and the lower station of the Argo cable car are 2.5 km away. What's around? Residents and guests have access to all the necessary infrastructure near the complex- bank branches, various shops, convenience stores, a Carrefour hypermarket, a business center, fast food establishments, cafes and restaurants, a bakery, and a pharmacy. Within half a kilometer from the new building, you can find the Dynamo Stadium, Referral Hospital, Republican Hospital, a dental clinic, and a medical center. One kilometer away are Batumi International University Hospital and BAU University. Within 1.5 km from the complex are the 6 May Park, the Batumi Aquarium, the dolphinarium, the summer cinema, the Shota Rustaveli Batumi State University and the Maritime School. How to get around? The nearest bus stop can be reached within two minutes. Buses No. 7 and No. 11 and several shuttle buses run near the new building. The Old Bus Station is 2.8 km while the Batumi Metro Bus Terminal is 4.6 km from the complex. The Batumi Central bus station and the Batumi-Passenger railway station are six kilometers away. Chorokh International Airport is a nine-minute drive from the complex. What are the project features? The Calligraphy Towers consist of three buildings with a height of 35 to 45 floors that are joined by a three-level platform. The new building is the embodiment of exquisite solutions in modern architecture and design. Representatives of “Grand Construction & Engineering Company”, as well as other international companies, are working on the project. High structural strength is provided by a monolithic foundation and a reinforced concrete monolithic frame. The external walls of the new building are insulated with a durable heat insulator. The ventilated facade is carried out by a company with many years of experience - SPS GROUP. All utilities are connected to the central city networks. The skyscrapers have the following installed: Silent high-speed passenger and freight elevators Fire alarm Intercom Modern engineering systems and technological equipment Lobby with reception area.  Decoration of the entrance groups and common areas  What is on the territory? On the three-story platform is everything necessary to live work and play: Piano & Lounge Bar, where you can listen to live music Calligraph Cinema Conference hall Meeting Room Co-working area Restaurants offering local, Asian and European cuisine Entertainment center for children The complex will also have a recreation area, a mini-field for football and other sports, a leisure park, a tennis court, and a SPA center. The Diamond Sky Area bar is located on the 40th floor. There are outdoor and indoor swimming pools, and a development center for children “Global International School”. There is a depot for bicycles as well as other storage facilities. Owners and guests of the Calligraphy Towers can leave their cars in the spacious underground parking. The territory is completed with wide pedestrian paths, driveways, and streetlights. CCTV cameras are installed throughout the complex and across the territory and will be monitored by the security service. What kind of apartments are available? The available apartments come in one- or two-bedroom layouts. There are also studios available with an area of ​​29 square meters. The ceiling height is 2.8 meters. The price includes white frame finish with metal-plastic window frames and energy-saving double-glazed glass. The Smart Home system allows residents to monitor and adjust all the parameters in the apartment. Apartments can be bought remotely, which allows interested buyers to save time and money. Future property owners can rent their apartments out and receive a guaranteed income of 8% by signing an agreement with the management company. On the pages of the official website or at the sales office, you can find more information regarding payment plans, the schedule of the construction work, the management contract as well as the required permits. Who is the developer? The Calligraphy Towers is a project of real estate development company Grand Maison, the largest investment and construction holding in Georgia. The organization operates in the Batumi area.
Residential complex Batumi View premium-klassa
Residential complex Batumi View premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
€68,002
Area 59–83 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Black Sea Towers is a new premium residential complex in the center of Batumi. Located from the sea 900 meters. The complex has a modern architecture of 40 building buildings. The buildings are equipped with an innovative fire safety system. The houses are interconnected by an attached 4-story building in which parking is located. The roof has a relaxation area with a swimming pool, a playground and landscaping elements. The apartments are presented with modern layouts - 1,2,3 bedrooms from 59 to 83 sq.m. From here you can observe wonderful panoramic views of the city, sea and mountains. The complex has a wide variety of infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Supermarkets; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Fitness club; - Park; - Bank branches; - Beauty salon. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free!
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Gonio, Georgia
from
€33,490
Area 89 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Black Sea Line Residence is a new elite residential complex with modern apartment layouts located in Gonio, 200 meters from the Black Sea and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Gonio is a suburb with clean beaches and modern infrastructure. The building consists of 7 floors. Green, safe materials that meet modern standards are used. The house has two silent passenger elevators. The LCD presents apartments with the necessary furniture from 29 to 49 square meters. m. Apartment studio and with one bedroom. Also in the apartment there are open balconies with bewitching views of the mountains and the sea. The complex has its own outdoor pool. There is also a cafe on the roof with a panorama and bewitching views. LCD equipped with landscaping. The property is suitable for both investment and permanent residence. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.
Residential complex Archi Rivertown
Residential complex Archi Rivertown
Zahesi, Georgia
from
€66,224
Completion date: 2025
Agency: sisnogroup
Developer: Archi Rivertown
The new premium-class residential complex Archi Rivertown is located on Agmashenebeli alley, next to the prestigious Digomi 8 district and Tbilisi Mall shopping center. The multifunctional complex consists of 5-storey residential buildings and includes 5,000 sq.m. green courtyard, swimming pool, spa, sports field, cafes, supermarkets and a pharmacy, open and closed parking. Environmentally friendly, energy-efficient building block from the German brand YTONG is being used in the construction, which keeps the temperature and saves energy by 40%, reducing utility bills.
Residential complex Lagoon Resort Blok A
Residential complex Lagoon Resort Blok A
Batumi, Georgia
from
€68,144
Area 34–400 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2026
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status.   We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Lagoon Resort Block A is a premium residential complex on the Black Sea in the center of modern Batumi. The complex includes 3 blocks, has a landscape design and a picturesque nature. The complex is designed with an ultra-modern, bewitching architectural design. Here you can feel the comfort, service and new quality of life of Batumi. The apartments in the complex are designed with modern spacious layouts: studio, 1 - 2 bedrooms and a penthouse. From 34 to 400 sqm. Here you can enjoy panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Outdoor and indoor pool; - 500 meters to the sea; - Gym; - I'm falling; - A restaurant; - Terrace; - Cinema; - Parking; - Trading and office space. Also near the complex is the entire developed social infrastructure, which provides a comfortable permanent residence. The complex is ideal for investment and permanent residence. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.
Apart-hotel Terme SPA Rezidens
Apart-hotel Terme SPA Rezidens
Batumi, Georgia
from
€1,223
Area 44–73 m²
9 properties 9
Completion date: 2023
THERME & SPA RESIDENCE. SEE ON THE EYES AND ON THE SEA!   The multifunctional complex – the aprototel consists of two 15-story buildings ( blocks A and G ) and one 17-story building ( block B ), one of which will house the 5-star international hotel complex INTERCONTINENTAL. International Hotel Network ( Brand ), owned by the British company InterContinental Hotels Group. A few meters from the sea. Complex area: 15 000m2 Commissioning: End 2023 Nearby is the historical balneological resort « Mahinjauri » and the hotel spa complex.   All apartments have sea views. There is not a single building in front of the complex, so nothing will interfere with your views!   All apartments have sea views, some of them have direct, and some have side sea views.   Block A overlooking the Botanical Garden, almost open sea views. Delivery – end 2023 Infrastructure will be operating from January 2024. Block G with a view of Batumi, almost open sea view. Delivery – end 2023 Infrastructure will be working from January 2024   Block B – in the middle, between blocks A and G Delivery – March 2024   Residents of the complex will have exclusive access to the infrastructure and service of the 5-star CROWNE PLAZA hotel and balneological resort. Balneological resort 1.5km from the complex. CONDITIONS FOR SALE 1,000 $ – booking ( valid for 10 days ) 30% – down payment ( for payment in 10 days ) Interest-free installment until the end of 2025
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Kvariati, Georgia
from
€1,277
Area 66 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Gumbati Grupp
The investment apartments on the first coastline "Gumbati Residence" are a series of completed "turnkey" apartments of different sizes, fully ready for living. You do not need to make repairs, everything has already been taken care of for you - the apartments have all the necessary furniture and household appliances. The territory of the complex includes a furnished beach with a comfortable seating area, on which are located: - a restaurant, - a volleyball court - an open pool. Also on site are: - an open-air theater, - a casino, - a 2000 sq.m. green garden, - a gym & spa complex, - bungalows and an outdoor pool.
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Ortabatumi, Georgia
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
Belvedere Batumi Villas are located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi microdistrict, 9.5 km east of the center of Batumi. The plot is located between the Korolistskali River and a mountain stream with crystal clear water, offering an unforgettable view of the mountainous terrain Aria size - 250 м2; - Living space- 138 м2 + outdoor terrace 14 м2; _________________________________________ - Living room with built-in kitchen; - 3 bedrooms; - 2 SOUS - Terrace of 15m - Wardrobe - Terrace to the courtyard of 30m2 (exit from the kitchen) - Terrace of 15m2 (Country style-exit from the Living Room)
Residential complex Vista
Residential complex Vista
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€85,561
Area 33–112 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Geo Estate
Vista is a luxury hotel-type complex located in the diplomatic district of Tbilisi-Krtsanisi. When developing the project, the main focus was on creating a healthy living environment, and that is why the area surrounded by picturesque forests, pine forests, and mountains was chosen. The total area of the project is 60,000 m2, the complex's infrastructure includes parking for 335 cars, a shopping center, fitness, swimming pool, spa, bar, restaurant, and playground for children.
Villa Vista Mare Villas
Villa Vista Mare Villas
Batumi, Georgia
from
€278,139
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status.   We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Vista Mare Villas are unique villas with modern architecture in the popular suburb of Gonio. The villas are presented in a unique architectural style. Each villa has a terrace where you can admire the beautiful views of the mountains, forests and seas. Here you can feel real comfort and solitude with nature. Far from the bustle of the city and noise. The villas are represented by spacious layouts from 271 to 365 sq.m. Studio and three bedrooms. The land is from 260 to 175 sq.m. The advantage of the villas is that the inhabitants of the complex will not look at each other's windows, each villa is directed towards the sea. Infrastructure: - Pool; - Protected territory; - Own parking; - 800 meters to the cleanest beach; - 550 meters to the bus stop; - 200 meters to kindergarten; - 10 km to the largest shopping center; - 8 km to the airport. Suitable for permanent residence and investment. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pervoy beregovoy linii
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pervoy beregovoy linii
Batumi, Georgia
from
€39,600
Area 24–95 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! AL Mare Batumi is a residential complex on the first coastline in the center of Batumi. On the New Boulevard. The complex provides all premium services. It has its own modern architecture, landscaped areas, well developed tourist areas. The apartments are presented in the building of 18 floors with modern layouts: studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms, from 24 to 95 sq.m. With full design and furniture. Also in the building are commercial premises ranging from 195 to 203 sq.m. Complex infrastructure: concierge, spa, pool, fitness center, sauna. All amenities and premium services. Infrastructure: - School and kindergartens; - Bank branches; - Medical facilities. - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Casino. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Georgia! Consultation is FREE!
Residential complex Kvartiry s panoramnym vidom na more
Residential complex Kvartiry s panoramnym vidom na more
Batumi, Georgia
from
€61,134
Area 35–99 m²
3 properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The modern CUBE complex on the landscaped part of the city "Alley-Heroes" in Batumi. The building is built in a modern style, combines a bewitching architecture and stunning views of the Black Sea coast. And dancing fountains. Combines elegance and style. The CUBE complex consists of 55 floors, located in the very center of Batumi, on the first coastline. The complex has an ideal location for relaxation and accommodation. Apartments with panoramic sea views. Ceilings - 3.1 meters, spacious apartments with modern layouts from 35.9 to 89.6 sq.m. Complete repairs from IVF materials and designer furniture and with Smart Home control system. Infrastructure: - Pool; - A restaurant; - Lounge - zone; - Fitness - hall; - Terrace; - Conference room. Near the CUBE complex, within walking distance are: ( shops, beauty salons, medical institutions, educational institutions, bank branches, cafes, restaurants, ) park. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.
Residential complex Marina Club blok B
Residential complex Marina Club blok B
Batumi, Georgia
from
€94,340
Area 34–81 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Marina Club Block B is a modern new residential complex in the center of Batumi on the Black Sea coast. The new residential complex was created for a comfortable permanent residence and investment. The project consists of three blocks: A, B, C. The height of two blocks is 18 floors, one block is 16 floors. The residential complex has a modern infrastructure, bewitching and unusual architecture. The project is designed using the latest technologies, only modern environmentally friendly materials are used in construction. The apartments are designed with the latest layouts from 55.4 to 81 sq.m. Studio and studio with one or two bedrooms. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments are presented with modern repairs and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony. From where you can observe a stunning view of the Black Sea and the mountains. Complex infrastructure: - Outdoor terrace; - Outdoor and indoor pool; - Fitness center; - Restaurants, bars, cafes; - Cinema; - Lobby; - Landscaping; - Commercial premises; - Office space; - Yacht club. The complex is within walking distance of a developed social infrastructure: supermarkets, Batumi Mall, beauty salons, bank branches, educational and medical institutions. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Georgia for free!
Residential quarter Gumbati in Alley
Residential quarter Gumbati in Alley
Batumi, Georgia
from
€650
Completion date: 2021
Developer: Gumbati Grupp
Gumbati in Alley is located near the central stadium of Batumi in Heroes Lane. The unique architecture of the project combines 3 residential blocks and a modern business center. The energy-efficient and climate-adapted facade of the complex guarantees its durability. The complex offers panoramic views of the city, mountains, and sea from all of its four sides. The developer also offers the help of designers for optimal space planning.
Residential complex ZhK v elitnom prigorode Mahindzhauri
Residential complex ZhK v elitnom prigorode Mahindzhauri
Batumi, Georgia
from
€48,674
Area 35–56 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! A Sector is located in Mahinjaur, in an elite suburb of Batumi. Mahinjauri has the cleanest beaches in the picturesque nature. The complex is built from 19 floors in an exclusive minimalist style. For a comfortable stay, the residents of the complex are provided with a private beach, parking, reception, 24-hour security. Modern apartments with layouts: studio, with 1 bedroom, ranging from 35 to 56 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3 meters. The accommodation is presented with designer decoration and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony with panoramic sea views. Infrastructure: - Shops and supermarkets; - Cafes, bars, restaurants; - Botanical garden; - ATMs; - Medical centers; - General educational institutions. Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free! Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction!
Residential complex Lisi Residence
Residential complex Lisi Residence
Tkhinvali, Georgia
from
€47,125
Area 35–54 m²
7 properties 7
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment blocks built on up to 23 000 m2 of land that meets all the modern lifestyle low-density development requirements and is located near the shores of Lisi Lake. The complex has a swimming pool, 24/7 security, sports playgrounds, and a kid's area. State of delivery of the apartment — renovation/turnkey. Total area — 52.65 m2. Living area — 46 m2. Balcony area — 6.65 m2. 0% installment plan from the developer for 1 year. Initial payment — from 30%.
Residential complex Optima Residences
Residential complex Optima Residences
Batumi, Georgia
from
€50,253
Area 40–108 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status.   We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Optima Residences is a multifunctional new residential complex on the New Boulevard in modern Batumi. The complex is presented in a modern architectural style with a building of 18 floors. The project has 469 apartments. The complex is located near the sea, park and attractions of Batumi. The apartments in the complex are represented by spacious layouts from 40 to 107 sq.m. Studio with 1.2 and 3 bedrooms. Also in the complex you can buy a cozy studio. Apartments in a clean finish and modern furniture. Complex infrastructure: - Spa; - Cafe; - Yacht club; - Indoor pool; - Fitness room; - Cinema; - Outdoor pool; - Playground. The external infrastructure is very social and has various cafes, restaurants, a beauty salon, medical institutions, educational institutions, and bank branches. The project is ideal for permanent residence and investment. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Black Sea Towers premium-klassa
Residential complex Black Sea Towers premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
€70,573
Area 34–53 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status.   We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Batumi View multifunctional residential complex in the center of Batumi, on the Black Sea coast. The complex is built of three residential buildings with a height of 13 and 15 floors. In the center there is a 15-storey hotel complex. Two blocks of 13 floors have multifunctional infrastructure. Open terraces on a crumbs and closed territory. The apartments are built with modern layouts: a studio and with 1 bedroom from 39 to 53 sq.m. Each apartment has a balcony. It offers stunning views of the sea and mountains. The complex has its own infrastructure: fitness center, spa, pool, restaurant, underground parking and guest parking, concierge, video surveillance, cleaning services. Shops, pharmacies, cafes are located on the first floors. Infrastructure: - Shops; - Park; - Restaurants, cafes; - Metro City Shopping Center; - Bank branches; - Fitness - club; - Beauty salon; - Educational center. Batumi View is ideal for both investment and housing. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Tekto Franco
Residential complex Tekto Franco
Batumi, Georgia
from
€38,826
Area 32–81 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The multifunctional residential complex Tekto Franco Block A is located in the popular suburb of Mahinjauri, in a quiet and landscaped area. The complex is located among the green nature, within walking distance of the sea. Consists of three blocks of different floors: twelve, twenty and seventeen floors. In total, the complex has 921 apartments. Construction of environmentally modern materials. An ideal place for a comfortable and permanent stay with the whole family. The residential complex is rich in its own infrastructure: a children's entertainment center, a restaurant, a cafe, a swimming pool with sun loungers, a fitness club, a supermarket and other commerce. The developer landscapes and landscapes the courtyard, equips children's and sports grounds, recreation areas. Apartments with modern layouts from 45 to 80 sq.m. Each apartment has a « smart home » system. Housing for rent in the decoration of the green frame. Each apartment offers a bewitching view of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Environmentally friendly location; - 15 minutes from Batumi; - Transport accessibility; - High-quality building materials; - Commercial infrastructure; - Pool; - Well-maintained territory; - Ready-made apartment repairs; - A reliable developer.   Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Club House
Residential complex Club House
Gonio, Georgia
from
€76,630
Area 32–151 m²
7 properties 7
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Residential complex Greenhill residance
Residential complex Greenhill residance
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€170,289
Completion date: 2023
Agency: sisnogroup
The Greenhill Residence residential complex is located at University Street No. 5 in the ecologically clean Saburtalo district, which is located on the outskirts of Tbilisi.Near the complex is an abundance of public transport which makes it easy to quickly reach any part of the capital. Just 300 meters from the new building is the “University” metro station. At about the same distance in the other direction is the “State University” station. The amenities that are available on the territory of Greenhill Residence include: Large supermarket Shops Game zones for children Sports grounds with running tracks Landscaped greenery with perennial shrubs and ornamental trees State of the art gym Underground parking for residents and guest parking next to the building The green frame condition, in which the apartments in the new complex are sold, includes: Cement-sand floor screed Walls made of concrete blocks with high acoustic characteristics Decoration of balconies and terraces with high-quality tiles Central heating Room for air conditioning unit Electrical wiring Installation of pipes for heating and hot water Reliable entrance doors Plastic window frames with energy-saving glazing The apartments in Greenhill Residence have a well-thought-out layout and a wide selection of areas, ranging from 63.6 to 159.7 square meters.
Residential quarter Batumi View apartments
Residential quarter Batumi View apartments
Batumi, Georgia
from
€42,692
Area 32–58 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2021
Batumi View is the first multifunctional complex located on the territory of the Batumi boulevard, just 20 meters from the sea. The distance to the Batumi airport is 1 km. Its total construction area is 15,000 sq. meters. Batumi View offers you the most comfortable living conditions: enjoy a higher quality of life that will give you the opportunity to make your dreams come true! The project includes: 3 residential buildings, a total of 870 apartments. Buildings A and C consist of 13 floors, while Building B will have a total of 15 floors. The windows of the apartments in the residential complex offer an excellent panoramic view of the sea and mountains. All apartments have a balcony. Underground and surface parking available.
Apartment building Aziatskie sady
Apartment building Aziatskie sady
Batumi, Georgia
from
€32,166
Completion date: 2024
Комплекс «АЗИАТ САДЫ», г. Батуми ( Грузия ), Окончание строительства в декабре 2023 года Ввод в эксплуатацию – июль 2024 года. 15-этажный многофункциональный жилой комплекс 70 метров от моря Управляющая компания: "River Rock Hotels & Resorts" Жилой комплекс ( Возможно постоянное проживание. Домашние животные могут остаться :) Газовое отопление Подземный паркинг Коммерческие площади Жилые квартиры Инфраструктура: Развлекательный центр; Молитвенная зона; 9D-кинотеатр; Меблированная терраса с бассейном; Супермаркет; Внутренний двор с концепцией «Азиатские сады». Площадь: от 29,12 м2 до 63,47 м2 Высота потолков 2.90м Количество лифтов - 4 Апартаменты-ретриты. Рассрочка до декабря 2024 года Ремонт квартиры «под ключ» 600 $/м2 включает в себя не только отделочные работы и материалы внутри квартиры, но и мебель, бытовую технику, сантехнику и т.д. бытовые аксессуары.  
Residential complex Lagoon Resort blok S
Residential complex Lagoon Resort blok S
Batumi, Georgia
from
€48,149
Area 35–300 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2026
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status.. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Lagoon Resort Block C is a premium residential complex on the Black Sea in the center of modern Batumi. The complex includes 3 blocks, has a landscape design and a picturesque nature. The complex is designed with an ultra-modern, bewitching architectural design. Here you can feel the comfort, service and new quality of life of Batumi. The apartments in the complex are designed with modern spacious layouts: studio, 1 - 2 bedrooms and a penthouse. From 35.1 to 300 sqm. Here you can enjoy panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Outdoor and indoor pool; - 500 meters to the sea; - Gym; - I'm falling; - A restaurant; - Terrace; - Cinema; - Parking; - Trading and office space. Also near the complex is the entire developed social infrastructure, which provides a comfortable permanent residence. The complex is ideal for investment and permanent residence. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Batumi, Georgia
from
€51,998
Area 28–45 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Help in obtaining resident status.  . We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Guru Status is a new elite high-rise residential complex in the new modern Batumi. The residential complex is built on a floor of 29 floors, stylish architecture. The location of the complex is 150 meters from the Black Sea. Near the complex is the entire social infrastructure. The apartments in the complex are represented by modern spacious layouts: from 27.9 to 44.8 studio and studio with one bedroom. Apartments with stylish interior design and furniture. From each apartment you can enjoy panoramic sea views. Infrastructure: - Parking; - Pool; - Cafes, restaurants; - Shopping center; - Fitness club; - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Beauty salon; - Bank branches. The project is ideal for permanent residence and investment. Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free!
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from
€135,285
Area 41–115 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Green Cape Botanico is a residential complex of 80 apartments on the Black Sea coast, in an environmentally friendly area of Green Cape between Mahinjauri and the Botanical Garden. Ultra-modern residential complex with its own diverse infrastructure: swimming pool, gym, restaurant, parking. For a comfortable and safe stay, there is video surveillance and round-the-clock security with a concierge service. The apartments are represented by modern layouts with a smart home system. Studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms - from 50 to 115 sq.m. Each apartment has an open balcony. Where you can enjoy magnificent sea views. Infrastructure: - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Bank branches. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable objects of Georgia!
Residential complex Modern Residence
Residential complex Modern Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€56,621
Area 31–93 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Modern Residence is a modern residential complex in the center of historic Batumi. The complex is located near the sea with a developed social infrastructure. The building is built in a modern architectural style with a height of 16 floors. Complete security is provided here: round-the-clock video surveillance, security. Apartments in the complex with different layouts: studio, with one and two bedrooms. From 31 to 97 sqm. Completely designer and furniture. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Supermarkets; - Restaurants, cafes; - Gardens, zoos; - Bank branches; - Beauty salon; - Assumption Cathedral; - Playgrounds. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex 7-th Heaven Residence
Residential complex 7-th Heaven Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€72,524
Area 33–70 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Premium apartments are located in the heart of the new Batumi. Apartments designed by modern layouts: studio, with one and two bedrooms ( 33-70m2 ). Apartments can be purchased with the choice of design interior. Fully furnished. The apartment has a loggia or terrace, from where you can enjoy stunning views of the sea and mountains. There is no central heating, only electricity. The initial minimum contribution is 30% and an interest-free installment for 16 months. The residential complex is built from two blocks of 40 floors, 10 meters from the beach. On the roof of the complex is a large open terrace with a bewitching view. The architecture of the complex is very modern and attracts views. The infrastructure of the complex is ultra-modern and will provide comfortable living for both permanent and investment. Infrastructure: - Outdoor and indoor pool; - Roof terrace; - Playground; - Fitness center; - Beauty salon; - Cafes, bars, restaurants; - Video surveillance; - Underground parking. Near the complex there are new buildings, social infrastructure, parks and attractions. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Georgia for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 7-10%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Georgia is growing in price by about 16%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Brokers in Georgia, the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other countries; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Georgia for you! Legal support as a gift!
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Kvariati, Georgia
Price on request
Area 33–42 m²
2 properties 2
Developer: LTD EVROMSHENI
Construction company LTD “EVROMSHENI” was established in 2014 and its main work is construction. The company offers comfortable and high quality flats built according to modern standards. Our purpose is to perform work with high quality and do it in strictly planed schedule, with 24 hours security service. The project is totally financed! Gonio is popular historic,touristic and commercial seaside destination on the south-eastern coast of the Black Sea, just 10 km away from Batumi which offers a new level of resort lifestyle and It will be an international standard leisure-led mixed-use destination. Apartments in a 14-storey elite house, Premium class with a white frame, 200 meters from the sea, underground parking with an area of 2,500 square meters, commercial and office space, recreation area, With a panoramic view of the sea and mountains, a swimming pool, a playground for children and a bar on the terrace. The completed project is characterized by modern facades and apartments with a wide selection. The project provides for apartments of different sizes and their individual planning. ✔ Completed building facade ✔ Surfaced entrance ✔ Flat’s entrance doors ✔ 4 Elevator ✔ Free Swimming pool ✔ Free underground parking ✔ Hot and cold water systems ✔ Tightened floor ✔ Internal wiring ✔ European quality plastic windows ✔ Facade covered with heat-insulated tiles Free swimming Pool for residents
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy i gostinichnyy kompleks
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy i gostinichnyy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from
€65,495
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Blue Sky Tower. Block A. The investment project is located on the Heroes Alley in the center of Batumi. The modern residential and hotel complex is built of 37 floors, consisting of two blocks - A and B. On block A on the first floors of the complex from 1 to 7 there is the Holiday Inn hotel complex and apartments from the 8th to the 37th floor. The apartments are presented with complete designer repairs and furniture. From 32 to 50 sqm. Studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms. Each apartment has a balcony with stunning views of the sea, mountains and the city of Batumi. The complex is developed by its own infrastructure: shopping center, restaurant, spa center with medical treatment, swimming pool, playgrounds, fitness room, casino, parking and a rooftop terrace. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Beauty salon; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Parks. Call or write, advise you absolutely for free! We guarantee full legal support.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-klassa
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
€75,552
Area 36–91 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Residential complex Max Holding Gonio
Residential complex Max Holding Gonio
Gonio, Georgia
from
€34,928
Area 28–39 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments with a large selection of opportunities in the modern apartment hotel Max Holding Gonio. Premium apartments with two layout options: studio and studio with one bedroom ( 28.4 - 39.3 sq.m ). In the finishing. The location of apartments in the beautiful suburb of Gonio with the cleanest beaches and mountains. Ideal for permanent residence and investment. Gas. With a yield of 7% per year. The minimum down payment is 30% with an interest-free installment of 12 months. The complex is built of 6 floors. Includes a variety of infrastructure that provides comfortable accommodation for any age. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Airport; - Supermarket; - Cafes, restaurants; - Bank branches; - Shopping center; - Parks; - Mosque. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Georgia for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 7-10%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Georgia is growing in price by about 16%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Brokers in Georgia, the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other countries; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Georgia for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhilya i investiciy
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhilya i investiciy
Batumi, Georgia
from
€51,456
Area 31 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The modern residential complex Mardi aquapark wellness resort is located in the resort area of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi and two minutes from the sea. On the territory of 7 houses, a building of 13 floors, apartments with a modern layout: a studio 29.63 - 36.44 m2., The decoration of apartments is clean and with full repair. Mardi aquapark wellness resort is the first All Inclusive hotel in Georgia to manage the ACCOR hotel group. Which offers a wide range of procedures for promoting health. Infrastructure complex: wellness center and entertainment areas, tennis court, basketball court, treadmills, water park, children's entertainment center, restaurant, bar, pool, spa, conference rooms, landscaped garden, BBQ area. Mardi aquapark wellness resort can be purchased for both investment and housing. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best facilities in Batumi for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Zhemchuzhina chernomorskogo poberezhya
Residential complex Zhemchuzhina chernomorskogo poberezhya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€108,512
Completion date: 2025
Residential complex Wyndham Deluxe
Residential complex Wyndham Deluxe
Gonio, Georgia
from
€77,340
Area 30–58 m²
13 properties 13
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5* hotel complex with an international management company. The complex is located on the first line of the coast, and the infrastructure includes a rooftop lounge bar, fitness, restaurant, conference rooms, an outdoor pool, a casino, and a private beach.
Apart-hotel PANORAMA
Apart-hotel PANORAMA
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Area 31–60 m²
3 properties 3
Developer: Tower Group
The 40-story multifunctional complex "PANORAMA" is located in the Black Sea.   The complex includes a series of facilities for various purposes, from leisure to entertainment and professional rooms that are ideal for any occasion. 5-star hotel Apartments in a modern style The project was delivered in fully furnished, renovated and fully equipped appliances and essential items Business Hall Outdoor pool, spa and gym Restaurants and bars, including the amazing Sky Bar, a rooftop bar located on the 40th floor Underground and underground parking spaces Casinos and other entertainment centers Commercial premises The complex is connected by trails with a three-level pier with bars and restaurants. PANORAMA: start creating the future today.
Club house Sfero Garden
Club house Sfero Garden
Gonio, Georgia
from
€27,057
Area 23–46 m²
19 properties 19
Completion date: 2024
Start of sales from the developer! The 6-storey Club House is located 3 minutes from the main embankment in Gonio. The guarded territory of the residential complex with Parking for cars, an outdoor swimming pool with a terrace and sun loungers, a green area, a bar-restaurant with panoramic sea views on the top floor. Apartments from 23 to 46 m2 in a green frame. Gonio is a comfortable place that is chosen for a family holiday, surrounded by nature.High-quality construction according to European standards from a reliable developer. The house is already 65% built, getting the keys in 7 months! The apartments can be used for personal use all year round, or rented out with a guaranteed income! Possible installments from the developer 0% without overpayments, credit. 
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone Batumi
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€50,399
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure. LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium floors. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex. River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. The design design of the hall is completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel. Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture. The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs. Infrastructure: - Honey. Institution; - School; - Shopping center; - Restaurants and cafes; - Dancing is fantastic. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex s sovremennoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s sovremennoy infrastrukturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from
€50,399
Area 64 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure. LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium floors. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex. River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. The design design of the hall is completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel. Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture. The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs. Infrastructure: - Honey. Institution; - School; - Shopping center; - Restaurants and cafes; - Dancing is fantastic. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Morskoy klub
Residential complex Morskoy klub
Batumi, Georgia
from
€40,065
Area 39–72 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Oval
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Oval
Batumi, Georgia
from
€65,391
Area 34 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Residential complex Twin Residence
Residential complex Twin Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€98,086
Area 46–94 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
Twin Residence is a premium-class multifunctional residential complex located on the first line of the coastline, 100 meters from the sea. The residential complex has a fitness center, spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a beauty salon, a café, a playground, a games room, outdoor and underground parking (250 cars), a car wash, a reception, and a private beach. 
Residential complex Diplomatic Residence
Residential complex Diplomatic Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€117,918
Area 61–287 m²
16 properties 16
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the complex, there are exquisite recreation areas with landscape design, as well as a children's playground. The complex has panoramic views of old Tbilisi, a well-maintained and planted courtyard, 24/7 security & concierge service, underground parking, as well a ventilated facade, aluminum doors & windows, energy-effective building materials, and KONE elevators.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks biznes-klassa
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks biznes-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
€58,182
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Prime Residence is a modern business-class residential complex. Located on the New Boulevard in the center of Batumi. Near the sea and landscape zones. The complex with an ideal location Prime Residence owns all the amenities for a comfortable stay and work. The complex includes zones of coworking, high-speed Internet and uninterrupted electricity. Own fitness room, parking for cars and electric scooters. The complex also has a storage room for bicycles, strollers and snowboards. The apartments are presented with current layouts ranging from 32 to 50 sq.m. Studio, studio with 1 bedroom. Stylish repair and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony, from where you can enjoy views of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - General educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Playgrounds; - Park; - Bank branches; - Beauty salon. - Shops and supermarkets. Call or write! We will select for you housing according to your parameters and wishes! Guaranteed legal support.
Residential complex Marina Club blok A
Residential complex Marina Club blok A
Batumi, Georgia
from
€82,377
Area 41–88 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Residential complex Kompleks na pervoy linii morya
Residential complex Kompleks na pervoy linii morya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€64,954
Area 32 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Wyndham Grand Aqua is a new residential complex located on the first line of the sea in the tourist area of Batumi, Gogno. All apartments are created to the highest standards of the Wyndham Grand brand. Wyndham Grand is the most prestigious brand in the Wyndham collection. There are only 65 such hotels in the world. Apartments of this level guarantee unsurpassed comfort and service. Complex infrastructure: - SPA; - Cafe; - A restaurant; - Water aquazone; - Wine cellar; - Massage room; - Playground; - Children's animation center; - Finnish sauna; - Gym; - Japanese bath; - Russian bath; - Hammam; - Excursion center; - Conference room; - Market. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes!
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Mnatobi, Georgia
from
€274,355
Area 230–1 247 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Feria is a villa in a modern architectural style, located in the village of Feriya, in the popular suburb of Batumi. The villas are located in a quiet and comfortable place with landscaped areas and greened nature. A 20-minute drive from the center of Batumi and a diverse infrastructure. The villas are presented in the black finish with modern layouts: a studio and 3 bedrooms with a spacious area of 270 sq.m. Each villa owns an outdoor rooftop terrace, from where you can enjoy stunning views of the mountains and the sea. Infrastructure: - Water park; - Embankment; - Shopping center; - Cafes and restaurants; - Fitness center; - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Georgia for free!
Residential complex Tbilisi Town
Residential complex Tbilisi Town
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€60,263
Area 46–600 m²
8 properties 8
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living and brings together the best. The complex is 20 minutes drive from the center of Tbilisi, at an altitude of 1200 meters above sea level. The project offers hotel and commercial facilities, including an international brand hotel. One of the main advantages of Tbilisi Town is its proximity to nature and complete isolation from the bustle of the city. The complex has all the conditions for a comfortable life, including sports and children's playgrounds and retail stores.
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from
€96,086
Area 27–48 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The modern hotel and residential complex Alliance Privilege ( Alliance Privilage ) is located on the first line in the city center, on Batumi Boulevard. The building has 54 floors. The complex consists of two parts: luxury apartments and a five-star hotel « Mariott » which will be located on the first twelve floors. Residential premises have original modern layouts. The apartment can be purchased as with full equipment ( furniture and design ) you can also purchase accommodation in a clean-up state. Complex infrastructure: - Parking; - Pool; - Spa; - Fitness - center; - Cafes and restaurants; - Casino. Near the complex there is everything necessary for life and entertainment ( cafes, restaurants, walking areas, honey. institutions ). The complex is also located on the first line by the sea. What betrays uniqueness! Write or call, advise and select real estate in the very center of Batumi!
Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone
Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone
Gonio, Georgia
from
€264,894
Area 180–600 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Kvariarti is a complex of apartments from private villas in the suburb of Batumi, next to the cleanest beaches of Gonio. The road to the center will take 15 minutes. The villas are located in an environmentally friendly area of Gonio with green areas, the smell of the sea and mountains. The height of the villas is 2 floors and an open terrace. The villas are represented by an area of 180 sq.m. in the black finish. Each villa provides an open balcony. Infrastructure: - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Shops; - Beauty salon; - Bank branches. Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex ZhK v ekologichnom chistom rayone
Residential complex ZhK v ekologichnom chistom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
from
€59,499
Area 47–69 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The new modern complex Pavlonia, located on the Black Sea coast, in the resort suburb of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi. The LCD is located in an environmentally friendly clean area, next to the Batumi Botanical Garden. The windows of the apartments offer stunning views of the sea and mountains. The building has 8 floors. Apartments are presented: 1-2 rooms with an area of 44.9 to 83.2 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments in a modern layout. And wide balconies. The apartment can be purchased in full decoration and installed furniture. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions: comprehensive school, university; - Medical facilities: pharmacy, hospital; - Supermarkets; - Restaurants and cafes; - Fitness club; - Branches of VTB Bank Georgia; - Beauty salons. On the territory of the complex, a landscaped courtyard of 720 m ² for walking and outdoor activities. Landscaping. Outdoor pool. On the roof there is a public terrace with a lounge area. The first floor is for commercial premises. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the purchase of an apartment.
Residential complex Bina Residence
Residential complex Bina Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€41,125
Area 48–103 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status.   We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Bina Residence is a new elegant residential complex in beautiful Tbilisi, in the Varketili area. LCD is built in a modern architectural style with a height of 12 floors. The house has underground parking for the convenience of residents. Also in the building are located on the first floors of office and commercial premises. The apartments are represented by various layouts: from 48 to 103 sq.m. Studio, studio with one, two, three and four bedrooms. There is calm and comfort in the home environment. But all the necessary social infrastructure is within walking distance. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Supermarkets; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Fitness club; - Park; - Bank branches; - Beauty salon. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom prigorode Mahindzhauri
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom prigorode Mahindzhauri
Batumi, Georgia
from
€74,681
Area 28–67 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The residential complex Mardi Novotel is located in a beautiful suburb of Mahinjaura, next to the Botanical Garden, a 15-minute drive from the city center. It is here that the mountain air merges with the sea. The complex has a cozy homely atmosphere for a comfortable stay. The complex is built of 19 floors, on the edge of the complex there is an open terrace with an outdoor pool. The main advantage of the complex is a private beach 20 meters, where there is a bar, a relaxation area and a playground. The complex is also rich in its own internal infrastructure: a grocery store, a tourist shop, a brand clothing store, a restaurant area, a fitness center, a spa. The apartments in the complex are presented: studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms. With designer repairs and furniture. From the open balcony of each apartment a bewitching view of the sea and mountains opens. Mahinjauri is famous for its pure beaches, green areas, as well as its modernity. Infrastructure: - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Pharmacy; - Bank branches; - Educational center; - Medical facilities. Full legal support. Call or write, give a consultation for free!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare
Batumi, Georgia
from
€34,216
Area 37–50 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! New Boulevard Residence Block B is a modern complex in Batumi on New Boulevard with premium apartments with sea views. Located 300 meters from the Black Sea. LCD consists of three buildings. Stylish design in construction is used only by environmental modern materials. A building illuminated by stylish facade lighting in the dark. Silent high-speed elevators are installed in the house. The complex includes apartments with one or two bedrooms. Modern layouts are thought out to the smallest detail. Ceiling height - 2.85. Apartment with decoration green frame: energy-saving glazing of panoramic windows, metal front door, lining with ceramic bar tiles, cement floor screed, electrical wiring, pipe wiring, installation of meters for electricity, gas and water, installation of a heating system and radiators, ceiling decoration with drywall, wall putty. In the courtyard there is a playground and a landscaped recreation area. Underground parking is presented for residents of the complex. Infrastructure: - Shops; - Park; - Restaurants, cafes; - Metro City Shopping Center; - Bank branches; - Fitness - club; - Beauty salon; - Educational center. Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v kurortnom prigorode Chakvi
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v kurortnom prigorode Chakvi
Chakvi, Georgia
from
€49,535
Area 30 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Dreamside is located in the resort village of Chakvi, with landscape areas, green nature in the confluence of the sea and mountains. The main feature, next to it is the Batumi Botanical Garden and the entertainment complex Dreamland Oasis. 20 minutes drive to the center of Batumi. The complex consists of 11 floors, designed according to the standards of the landscape and resort area. Located 50 meters from the crystal clear sea. It has its own modern infrastructure: fitness center, underground parking, terrace, bar, restaurant, reception. The apartment is represented: studio 30 sq.m. with designer furniture and repairs. Also in the apartment there is a balcony with panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - The largest water park; - Botanical garden; - Cafe; - Educational institutions; - Medical center. Call or write, we will be happy to provide all the information and advise you for free!
Residential complex Saburtalo Residence
Residential complex Saburtalo Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€66,525
Area 91–179 m²
8 properties 8
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the first floor of the residential complex will be located various shopping facilities, including an international brand hypermarket. The complex has recreation green areas, underground parking, and panoramic city views.
Cottage village Sunny Village
Cottage village Sunny Village
Batumi, Georgia
from
€136,231
Area 144 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Selling Townhouse in Batumi's Best Country Village Sunny Village Townhouse Project is located 10 minutes from the center of Batumi in a quiet green area. Area with tangerine gardens and eucalyptus. Quiet and calm area. The complex is designed for permanent family residence.  The project provides a park area with arbors and convenient parking for residents. Houses are rented in a white frame, there is also the possibility of agreeing on an individual layout. The project presents 3 types of villas: 144 m ², 176 m ² and 186 m ² Price per square meter 1000 $ in a white frame. An option for repairs from a company for an individual design project is available. Be sure to watch the video. THIS must be seen! The developer provided in each villa: individual parking, pool, convenient layout. For sale are 2-story villas. They provide: - combined kitchen-living room, -2 bedrooms, -2 bathrooms. The completion of construction is September 2023. This means that already New 2024 you can spend in your home. Closed territory and territory without cars. There is a lot of greenery around. Ideal for both a large family and a couple. In case of rental, the villa has a high rental potential: for long-term rental - 2000-2500 $ per month for short-term leases - 250-300 $ per day. + the villas themselves will rise in price after settlement. Pre-purity finish from 144000 $. When buying a villa, VNZh is provided.      
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Gonio, Georgia
from
€278,139
Completion date: 2024
Developer: universal23
Premium villas and apartments Complex in an ecologically clean environment in gonio 800 meters to the cleanest beach on the coast 550 meters to the nearest bus stop 10km to Batumi's largest shopping center 8km to Batumi International Airport 6.6km to the border with Turkey Mountain spring and bamboo grove nearby Six villas of three types Land in ownership Pool and individual indoor parking Perfect location and cozy atmosphere, located in untouched nature sea breeze and mountain air Unlimited sea and mountain views Modern aluminum facade / aluminum double-glazed windows / solarium terraces Water supply / electricity / gas / central sewage Possible sale of individual apartments COMPLETE WILL SERVE THE MANAGING COMPANY
Residential complex Panorama Batumi
Residential complex Panorama Batumi
Kvariati, Georgia
from
€74,802
Area 36–83 m²
5 properties 5
Agency: Geo Estate
The residential complex Panorama Batumi is located at a distance of 50 meters from the sea. Complex infrastructure: private beach, infinity pool, restaurant, fitness, sauna, lounge, bar, wine tasting room, laundry, and reception. The complex has a professional management company.
Residential quarter AQUAMARINE RESIDENCE
Residential quarter AQUAMARINE RESIDENCE
Batumi, Georgia
from
€67,076
Area 16–114 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2021
Developer: Citron Group
About PROJECT The new multifunctional residential complex in Batumi is located 100 meters from the seafront, on New Boulevard. Apartments: from 29.4 sq / m Interestless internal loan: 18 months The cost of a square meter: from 500 USD Offer: May 2021 EXPLOSIVE PROJECT In « Aquamarine and raquo residence; The main construction work has already been completed. The house is scheduled to be commissioned in 2021 in May, which means: Your investment in complete security As soon as possible, you can use the acquired real estate for your own purposes INHUMAN PLACE New Boulevard 100 meters from the sea Only 5 minutes: - Sea Beach - Shopping center - Cafeteria and restaurant - Kindergarten and school TYPES OF Panorama SALES Apartments with sea views Apartments with mountain views RIVAL INFRASTRUCTURE Pool CENTRO FITNES Underground parking Playground Protected area TYPES OF TRIMESTER Studio 1 room 2 rooms TECHNICAL DETERMINATIONS Partitions of monolithic walls and reinforced concrete structures Fans and thermal insulation facade Edge covered stairs Two-chamber metal and plastic windows Metal doors of the central entrance Electricity, gas, water, sewage, Internet brought to the apartment FIRE SECURITY Fire safety regulations are fully consistent with Georgia Government Decision No. 41. In addition, 24-hour video control and security will be carried out. Fire Safety Management Center Fire lift Fire escape Fire system Refractory building materials Sprinklers Refractory doors
Residential complex Dialog Batumi
Residential complex Dialog Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€67,548
Area 32–82 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments in an apart-hotel of European level. Apartments in a 30-story apart-hotel are completely renovated, furnished and equipped. Layouts studio, studio with one and two bedrooms from 32 to 82sq.m. The balconies offer panoramic sea views. The entire payment can be divided into 20 months. The aparthotel has all the conditions for a perfect vacation and is a source of additional income throughout the year for apartment owners. With an ideal location in the center of the new Batumi. In the aparthotel you will find a swimming pool, restaurant, bar, lounge, children's area, conference and fitness rooms. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Georgia for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 7-10%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Georgia is growing in price by about 16%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Brokers in Georgia, the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other countries; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Georgia for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy zhiloy kompleks
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from
€55,722
Area 31–147 m²
5 properties 5
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The first-class residential complex OVAL, consisting of a 34-story building, is located in the center of the most prestigious Alley-Geroyev area". OVAL is located a few meters from the Black Sea. Within walking distance: shopping center, stadium, dancing fountains. To live here is to feel new emotions every day from modernity and diverse infrastructure. Real estate can be purchased in several ways: studio apartment, apartment with 1 bedroom. Finishing options can be either turnkey or fully renovated ( equipped kitchen and bathroom ). Infrastructure: - outdoor pool; - recreation areas; - a restaurant; - wellness center; - winery; - cinema. The first-class OVAL complex is ideal for investment. If your dream of an apartment by the sea overlooking the mountains, it can easily come true! Call or write, provide layout options!
Residential complex Luxor Residence
Residential complex Luxor Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€69,440
Area 35–121 m²
6 properties 6
Agency: Geo Estate
The residential complex Luxor Residence has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, casino, SPA, fitness, beauty salon, supermarket 24/7, pharmacy, restaurants, cafés, fast food outlets, sports grounds, entertainment & pleasure zones, and free parking.
Residential complex ZhK premium-klassa v centre Batumi
Residential complex ZhK premium-klassa v centre Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€59,800
Area 29 m²
3 properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Ramada plaza - a premium residential complex located in the center of Batumi, 200 meters from the Black Sea. A complex with a bewitching architecture with a five-star hotel with 300 rooms. A modern residential complex with its own diverse infrastructure: casinos, night club, restaurants, bowling, fitness center, spa, kindergarten and playgrounds. Ideal for a comfortable stay and investment. Apartments are presented from 28 to 42 sq.m. Studio format and 1 bedroom with designer furniture. Each apartment offers stunning views of the sea and the city. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Beauty salon; - Bank branches; - Cafe; - Restaurants. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Bina Residence
Residential complex Bina Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€41,125
Area 48–103 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status.   We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Bina Residence is a new elegant residential complex in beautiful Tbilisi, in the Varketili area. LCD is built in a modern architectural style with a height of 12 floors. The house has underground parking for the convenience of residents. Also in the building are located on the first floors of office and commercial premises. The apartments are represented by various layouts: from 48 to 103 sq.m. Studio, studio with one, two, three and four bedrooms. There is calm and comfort in the home environment. But all the necessary social infrastructure is within walking distance. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Supermarkets; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Fitness club; - Park; - Bank branches; - Beauty salon. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.
Apart-hotel Boulevard Point
Apart-hotel Boulevard Point
Adlia, Georgia
from
€20,094
Area 49–93 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Gumbati Grupp
15-story apart-hotel on the new boulevard 300 meters from the sea. The complex includes: Isolated area, Apartments of different sizes, Underground and aboveground parking for 106 places, Infrastructure, Terrace with a fitness center and an outdoor pool, Spa, Cafe, Garden, Multifunctional reception Apartments are delivered turnkey with furniture and appliances Project Infrastructure The goal of the Gumbati Group is to create a modern infrastructure system and provide hotel-type services that will provide maximum comfort to both apartment owners and their guests. Apartment management All apartment owners will be involved in the electronic control system, according to which the owner receives detailed information about visitors, their rental period, price and income. The management company also supports and oversees the infrastructure of the complex. Entry into the rental system The management company and the owner of the apartment conclude « management agreement », according to which the management company undertakes to lease the apartments and fulfill all conditions. Price policy Cost of apartment management services: The company's tariff for apartment management services is 35% of the income received, and the owner’s income is 65%. Construction stages 90% of monolithic work completed. At the next stage, the roof and external facade will be equipped
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub
Batumi, Georgia
from
€72,855
Area 45 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Apart-hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Apart-hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from
€75,858
Area 31–101 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2024
The Wyndham Grand Aqua is a high-quality asset that has been developed by European Village in Batumi with direct access to the beach, and is the first Hotel complex of an all-inclusive type in Georgia! This project offers a range of luxurious amenities and services, including an aqua zone with seawater, a spa and massage room, a restaurant and café, a wine cellar and market, a gym, medical office and sanatorium services, a conference room, children’s animation, and a business center. Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising!
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€264,894
Area 80–125 m²
6 properties 6
Agency: Geo Estate
Porta Tower is a 43rd-storey premium residential complex located in the heart of old Batumi. The infrastructure of the complex includes a swimming pool, fitness center, casino, and restaurants. The complex is equipped with two-level underground parking, VRV central air conditioning system, and a fire safety system.
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
from
€99,619
Area 55–203 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Seashell
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start your day with a look at the restful water surface or dynamic waves, enjoy communion with family and friends while having dinner on the terrace or in the living room with beautiful views or relax in the bathroom while admiring the sunset. According to statistics, houses with sea views are sold 20% more expensive and 30% faster. And the rental rate of such places is 30% higher on average The SeaShell cottages are designed in three levels emphasizing the landscape of the mountain, this allowed for preserving the panoramic view on the all lines. The landscape design and project of the cottage is elaborated so that you feel alone with nature. Staying away from the resort hustle and bustle, the cottages are located near the key attractions of the region. The famous waterfall and the monument to Andrew the Apostle are just 10 minutes away, and the Gonio Fortress, which is perfectly preserved since Ancient Rome is 20 minutes away. A little farther, an hour's drive away, the pearls of mountainous Adjara – the Mahuntseti and Mirveti waterfalls, the ancient arched bridges of Queen Tamara, and the Machakhela National Park are hidden. If you miss the city – Batumi, its attractions and entertainment are just 35 minutes from the cottage. The first project in Georgia with such a huge common area with Sakura Park, infinity pool, Finnish and Turkish sauna, solarium, BBQ zone on the roof terrace and kids' playground. The territory of the SeaShell complex is fenced, has 24-hour video surveillance, is protected by a private security company to ensure comprehensive security for you, your family, and your property. We construct villas using materials and components from European companies. For more details, contact our manager.
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Batumi, Georgia
from
€74,681
Area 28–67 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Novotel Living — is a new hotel complex in Batumi, next to the beach and Botanical Garden, a place that allows you to enjoy fresh air from the mountains and the sea and relax in a quiet place. It is close to the lively center of Batumi with all the attractions and delicious food. The complex offers investors to purchase various types of rooms, such as studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. All apartments are rented in « turnkey », so they are completely finished and ready for use and rental. Novotel Living has common spaces for you to feel at home and enjoy your stay, including: – Private beach with places for relaxation, games and entertainment; - Game zone for children; - Roof pool with beautiful views; - SPA; - Gym; - Roof bar; - A restaurant; - Shop; - Parking. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Georgia for you! Legal support as a gift!
Villa DEX
Villa DEX
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from
€138,300
Area 15 375 m²
1 property 1
TIGIUM PLAYER WITH SICAR VIEW, TOTAL IN 5 CM FROM BATUMI Necessary infrastructure in the immediate vicinity. Food shops, schools, sports sections, restaurants, public transport and beautiful natural places A rapidly developing area, entailing the development of infrastructure and improving the quality of life and the cost of the facility is already in the near future 127 METERS OVER SEA LEVEL 9 HOUSES 7 MINUT TO THE FISH MARKET AND RESTAURANTS 10 KM BEFORE NATIONAL MTIRAL PARK 5 CM BEFORE CITY
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Chakvi, Georgia
from
€148,306
Area 35–107 m²
12 properties 12
Completion date: 2021
A unique resort located on 100,000 m2 area in an ecologically clean subtropical zone, on the Black Sea coastline, only 9 km from the city of Batumi. The complex combines the Dreamland Oasis hotel, private apartments and more than 50 objects of its own infrastructure. 1 bedroom apartments are ideal for a cozy and comfortable long-term vacation of a small family. There are doors in the living room and bedroom that will lead you to the terrace equipped with garden furniture and which offers excellent panoramic views of the sea, mountains or the luxurious territory of the complex. The apartments are decorated in a European style, furnished with modern furniture and equipped with the necessary equipment and accessories.
Villa ORTA
Villa ORTA
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from
€139,542
Area 157 m²
1 property 1
ТИХИЙ ПРИГОРОД С ШИКАРНЫМИ ВИДАМИ, ВСЕГО В 5 КМ ОТ БАТУМИ Необходимая инфраструктура в непосредственной близости. Продуктовые магазины, школы, спортивные секции, рестораны, общественный транспорт и красивые природные места Стремительно развивающаяся местность, влекущая за собой развитие инфраструктуры и повышение качества жизни и стоимости объекта уже в ближайшем будущем 127 МЕТРОВ НАД УРОВНЕМ МОРЯ 9 ДОМОВ 7 МИНУТ ДО РЫБНОГО РЫНКА И РЕСТОРАНОВ 10 КМ ДО НАЦИОНАЛЬНОГО ПАРКА МТИРАЛА 5 КМ ДО ГОРОДА  
Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v Abu-Dabi
Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v Abu-Dabi
Gonio, Georgia
from
€100,418
Area 110 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Radisson Blu Apartmens is an exclusive 5-star residential and investment complex on the Black Sea. LCD is located in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. Gonio has the cleanest beaches, modern infrastructure and is a 15-minute drive from Batumi. The halls are created in a single premium style. The lobby has a 24-hour reception. The complex has 5 elevators and round-the-clock video surveillance. LCD has a landscaped area of 7000 m2. The territory is landscaped and has zoning, which allows you to actively and calmly relax. Apartments are available in several versions: studio, 1-2 room, area from 31.88 – 88.53 m2. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments fully comply with premium standards. There are two types of layouts: standard and luxury. Apartments are rented with complete repairs, exclusive design, furniture and built-in appliances. Internal infrastructure: - Indoor pool; - Restaurant with terrace; - Casino; - Fitness center; - Spa; - Supermarket. LCD is located next to different infrastructure: educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, a mosque, an Orthodox church, banks and other facilities. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Apartment building Compact House
Apartment building Compact House
Batumi, Georgia
from
€35,200
Area 43 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
We present to you the new project — « Compact House » in Batumi, in one of the most active areas of the city, with well-equipped infrastructure. The complex consists of 6 floors, where the following will be presented: Concierge service; Supermarket; Built terrace; Built-up yard; Commercial premises; 24 hour security. Completion of construction of the facility in April 2025 External infrastructure: Dental Clinic Restaurants, bars Supermarkets School Sea within walking distance Bazar Hoppa On sale were apartments ranging from 52 to 101 square meters on 5 and 6 floors, the rest has already been sold out or under armor. Price sq m from 750 $ Contact us for a project presentation.
Residential quarter Moedani
Residential quarter Moedani
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€61,597
Area 48–59 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Moedani
Moedani is a multifunctional complex located on an area of 1.3 hectares and combining residential apartments, a hotel, commercial and workrooms and, most importantly, 5100 m2 of free public space. Moedani consists of 4 residential blocks, on the first floors of which restaurants, bars, cafes and shops for every taste will be located. The hotel's 80 rooms will be available for both apartment owners and their guests. The layout of the hotel type is non-standard, with an attic architecture. The area of the apartment varies from 40m2 to 250 m2. Safety standards at Moedani are respected at a high level - the complex will be equipped with a modern fire safety and video surveillance system. The complex residents and guests of the Maudani Hotel will have convenient parking and a fitness center. Guests will be offered a full range of classic hotel services, and professionals will provide them with everything necessary. Apartments in the Moedani complex are a long-term investment. Moedani is the future hot spot of the city, where the most trendy shops and catering facilities will be located. Filled with tourists and locals, our complex will be the venue for numerous events, and the ownership and rental of apartments here will become an increasingly profitable investment. The construction of the Moedani complex will end in December 2022.
Business center Kobuleti
Business center Kobuleti
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
€359,499
In the center of Kobuleti, within walking distance to the sea, a large new, well-built two-story house and a newly built, separate building are sold .underlying any type of commercial activity. Like a supermarket, so modern kindergarten,Currently, the owners of this house and this building are considering these two offers from tenants, the total area of the commercial building is 200 sq.m, the ceiling height is 4.5 m,the front side of the facade is completely glazed and goes out with a carriageway, there is a foot sidewalk from the road. It is possible to raise the commercial building on several more floors,the project itself is designed for only 5 floors. The main house has a total area of 570 sq.m based on two floors. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, 3 bathrooms with a bathtub, modern gas heating is carried out by the train, a two-circuit gas boiler is placed,in all rooms there is expensive high-quality furniture and household appliances-conceoners, televisions, etc. on each floor of the house there is a kitchen room,also with all the necessary furniture and household appliances. On the ground floor of the house there is also a commercial room with its own separate entrance from the street, currently a beauty salon operates in this room ,leased to the tenant. There are rooms on the beauty salon for rent to tourists .. there is also another separate kitchen in this area of the house,Entrance to the second floor to these rented rooms and kitchens. also separate,all rooms have access to a large balcony terrace. All rooms have their own bathroom. There are three such rooms on this floor. Monthly income for owners for renting the premises of the beauty salon and three separate rooms and kitchens is 2 thousand dollars. soon a contract will also be signed for the rental of a separate building of 200 sq.m. This is another income in favor of the owners of this property, the sale of these objects. which are located on the same site ,connected with the personal problems of the owners, in connection with the relocation to another place of residence. Described buildings for no more than four years, all objects of this property are in excellent condition!
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy kompleks v centre Batumi
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy kompleks v centre Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€155,807
Area 90 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! MARDI Hills is an exclusive residential complex located in the center of Batumi, next to the historic center and Batumi Coast. The elite residential complex has a bewitching architecture with a height of 9 floors. Only environmentally modern materials are used in construction. Open balconies and landscaped decorations give the building a bewitching exclusive look. And also these balconies offer stunning panoramic sea views. The complex includes apartments with modern layouts from 72 to 115 sq.m. Apartments can be purchased with repair and furniture and in the clean decoration. This is an ideal solution for both permanent residence and investment. The residential complex has its own modern and diverse infrastructure for a comfortable and permanent stay: - Underground two-story parking; - Heated outdoor pool; - Landscaping areas; - 2 elevators; - Spa; - Fitness center; - Playgrounds. Near the complex, shops, cafes, restaurants, medical facilities, educational institutions, parks are within walking distance. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Batumi, Georgia
from
€25,515
Area 31–71 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! White Line is an aesthetic residential complex in a modern architectural style. Located 300 meters from the coast, the Black Sea in the center of Batumi. The residential complex consists of two buildings in 30 floors each. The construction of the complex uses only high-quality and modern materials. The complex has two high-speed elevators, spacious parking, a space for recreation and its own territory. The apartments in the complex are presented with high ceilings, current layouts, ranging from 31 to 71 sq.m. Studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Each apartment has an open balcony. It offers panoramic views of the sea and the city. Infrastructure is available within walking distance of the complex: - Water park; - Embankment; - Shopping center; - Cafes and restaurants; - Fitness center; - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities. Write or call, tell us more detailed information about the acquisition of real estate according to your wishes.
Residential complex Kompleks v tihom ozelenennom rayone
Residential complex Kompleks v tihom ozelenennom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
from
€94,158
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure. LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium floors. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex. River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. The design design of the hall is completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel. Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture. The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs. Infrastructure: - Honey. Institution; - School; - Shopping center; - Restaurants and cafes; - Dancing is fantastic. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Villa Villy premium-klassa Blok B
Villa Villy premium-klassa Blok B
Batumi, Georgia
from
€343,416
Area 3–165 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! iVillas Block B - elegant premium villas, on the Black Sea, in the environmentally friendly Green Cape area next to the Botanical Garden. The location of the villas carries comfort and bewitching views of the sea, mountains and green landscapes. The complex also has its own modern architecture: underground parking, swimming pool, fitness center, spa, playgrounds, 24-hour security, concierge. Three-story villas are presented in an elegant architectural solution, with modern layouts of 165 sq.m. With designer repairs, furniture and panoramic views. Each villa has its own outdoor pool, from where you can enjoy sea and mountain views. Infrastructure: - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Bank branches. Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s chastnym plyazhem
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s chastnym plyazhem
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
€43,140
Area 30–53 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! WH Kobuleti Residence is a residential complex with a bewitching architecture on the first coastline in the popular resort town of Kobuleti. With modern infrastructure. The complex is built of 8 floors. Green modern materials are used in construction and soundproofing protection was used for convenience by residents. The main advantage of the complex is the beach 20 meters away. Here you can enjoy the clean sea, mountain air, landscaped territory. All conditions for a healthy and comfortable life. The apartments are presented with modern layouts: a studio and a studio with 1 bedroom from 30 to 53 sq.m. The apartments are designed by author's design and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony with a bewitching view of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Shops; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Beauty salon; - Fitness center; - Bank branches. An ideal solution for permanent residence and investment! Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free.
Residential complex Oval in Batumi
Residential complex Oval in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€43,282
Area 31–61 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an apartment near the sea with beautiful mountain views become a reality! The OVAL residential complex is designed by one of the country’s most experienced architectural firms, to meet modern requirements for a harmonious combination of urban space and a human-oriented living environment. Situated in a prime location of Batumi, at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, being exactly in the heart of the city’s most prestigious neighborhood, the Alley of Heroes. The OVAL is just steps away from the Black Sea, the stadium, the Black Sea mall, and dancing fountains. Living in this complex means experiencing new emotions, impressions, and a whole new level of lifestyle every day due to its developer infrastructure, which will include restaurants, cafes, an open pool, a fitness center, cinema, and an entertainment center, providing endless opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment.
Residential complex Blox Avlabari
Residential complex Blox Avlabari
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€59,601
Area 59–83 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2022
Developer: BLOX
BLOX has signed memorandum with the brand Hilton for building Hampton by Hilton in Georgia, Tbilisi. This trademark is one of Hilton Worldwide’s ten market-leading brands.  This is the first Hampton by Hilton that will start operating in the Caucasus region and it will be one of the first Hampton built with lately updated brand standards and renewed interior design. With above-mentioned hotel - counting 170 rooms, the complex includes 22 floor residential building which is managed and built in accordance with brand standards and requirements as well. The multifunctional complex is located in historical center of Tbilisi which makes apartments very appealing for investment. Project that is carried out with international experience, high quality of building materials and technologies, also is outstanding for its contemporary and unremarkable architecture.
Apart-hotel Novotel Zhivopisnyy
Apart-hotel Novotel Zhivopisnyy
Batumi, Georgia
from
€53,925
Area 34–66 m²
10 properties 10
Completion date: 2025
LCD Picturesque Novotel.   Hotel rooms   Lokation 7km from Batumi ( towards Mahinjauri ) A 20-minute walk from Batumi Botanical Garden and the famous « Green Cape », Mtirala National Park. 10min drive to the center of Batumi.   20m from the sea   End of construction: end of 2025   2 buildings A and B 13 floors   Apartments with an area of 33.3m2-159.8m2   Apartments are sold without repair and with repair « turnkey » ( Block B ).   The complex is located in a quiet suburb of Batumi. You can enjoy incredible views of the sea and mountains.   General air conditioning, as in all hotels.   Real estate can be used to obtain passive rental income, which averages 15% per year. You can live 3 weeks a year in your own apartment.   Leasing a management company. Rental income: 60% – to the owner, 40% – UK.   INFRASTRUCTURE: reception, restaurant, panoramic rooftop bar, private beach and sun loungers, rooftop pool, SPA, Fitness center, Brand shops, underground parking, garden area   Installment – 24 months. Payment with cryptocurrency is possible.   Price excluding repairs. Repair 800 $ / m2 If you take it immediately with the repair, then the installment is given. When paying for repairs at the end of the construction of the complex, there will be no installment plan for repairs. The client must pay for repairs from the company 6 months before the completion of the project, this item is specified in the contract.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pologom holme
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pologom holme
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€84,009
Area 55–89 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Apart Lisi is one of the luxury projects located in a strategic and environmentally friendly place! The complex is located in the Saburtalo area, on a canopy hill, near Lake Lisi, from where stunning views of the city open Due to the energy efficiency standards of the complex, including electricity charging and rainwater collection points, utility bills are reduced to 30%! 20% of the territory is residential, and the remaining 80% is allocated for recreation areas and infrastructure. The complex is the best choice for investment, as it is located next to the main office of the largest Georgian bank - TBC. EASY: - Air conditioning - Balcony - Central heating - Playground - Concierge - elevator - Garage - Green area - The Internet - Natural gas - parking - Security 24/7 - Vault Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Batumi, Georgia
from
€60,921
Area 47–59 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Dar Tower - a residential complex located near the coast of the Black Sea, in the center of Batumi. The complex owns two ultra-modern buildings with a modern variety of infrastructure. Residents of the modern complex are provided with their own kindergarten and playgrounds for games. On the outdoor terraces there are recreation areas and a swimming pool. An ideal solution for permanent residence and investment. The apartment can be purchased with a modern layout: a studio and 1 bedroom from 47 to 59 sq.m. Each apartment has a balcony. With panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Spa; - Fitness room; - Underground parking; - Bowling; - Shops. Call or write, answer all your questions! We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Georgia.
Villa Taunhaus so stilnoy arhitekturoy
Villa Taunhaus so stilnoy arhitekturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from
€160,829
Area 158 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Villa Stone Pool Residence
Villa Stone Pool Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€317,873
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status.   We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Stone & Pool Residence - new villas located in a picturesque location - the village of Akhalsopeli, a five-minute drive from Batumi. The villas have a perfect location. Located in a quiet and peaceful place, close to social infrastructure and the cleanest Gonio beach. Designed villas on a plot of 1285 sq.m. In a modern architectural style, surrounded by fruit trees. The villas are created with modern layouts of 209 sq.m. Studio and 3 bedrooms. Ceiling height - 3 meters. In the finishing and modern built-in appliances. Each villa has its own parking for two cars and a swimming pool. Each villa also offers a bewitching view of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Airport; - Supermarket; - Cafes, restaurants; - Bank branches; - Shopping center; - Parks; - Mosque. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.
Residential complex Roof Gagarini
Residential complex Roof Gagarini
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
€39,885
Area 44–57 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Roof Development
Roof Development's new project Roof Gagarini features a modern architecture that creates a premium quality residential complex. The project consists of 12 floors and is distinguished by particularly good plans. The elevator, equipped with a UPS system, provides safe movement for the residents. The project has a yard, lobby, concierge, two-level parking, and security systems. The project includes a business center and an apartment rental service. 1. First payment - 30% 2. Instalment time - 2 years The highest quality construction materials are used in the construction process, namely: Dark-colored aluminum doors and windows Thermal insulation materials Metal and glass railings on the balcony
Most foreigners prefer to buy newly built real estate in Georgia. Potential buyers have plenty of choices, since in recent years the number of residential complexes under construction and put into operation has increased dramatically.

What kind of new buildings offers Georgia?

The most common types of new real estate are residential complexes and apartment buildings constructed following modern standards. Such properties have underground parking or a parking lot, often a concierge service, a fitness room, and game rooms. In premium residential complexes, there also are a swimming pool and a large guarded area with green spaces, sports and playgrounds. The local real estate market rarely offers luxury villas and cottage communities.

Tbilisi takes the first place in terms of the number of constructed housing, while the popular resort city of Batumi is almost as good as the capital. There are many apartment buildings with sea views here. You can also buy an apartment in communities’ new residential complexes in Batumi: Kvariati, Gonio, and in the Adjara resort city of Chakvi. In general, there is an extremely wide range of available real estate:

  • all kinds of studios and apartments;
  • private villas;
  • community cottages.

The advantages

A wide choice is a significant but not the only benefit of new buildings in Georgia. Low prices also make them affordable for many customers. Other advantages include:

  • High quality: the new buildings are made of eco-friendly and durable materials; have an air conditioning system, and the apartments’ layouts meet modern requirements.
  • Located in uptown areas or the coastline.
  • Profitability: apartments in new residential complexes are easy to rent out.
  • Attractive investment options: according to REALTING, real estate prices in Georgia are growing. Any newly built property can be sold at a higher cost in a few years.

Prices

The cost of new buildings in Georgia from the developer depends on the location and type of property. The most expensive residential real estate is in the capital: the cheapest one-room apartment costs at least €41,000, and a two-room apartment is for €50-80 thousand. In Batumi, the spread of prices for new housing is quite large. A studio apartment with an area of 24.9 sq. m located in an apartment building may cost €14,000, while the same property with a slightly larger (32 sq. m.) space in a premium residential complex costs €44,000. A villa in a gated community in Gonio costs about €330,000. A fully furnished investment apartment with an area of 65.8 sq. m in a luxury complex by the sea in Chakvi has a price of €99,000.

Learn more about the prices of new housing in Georgia and find a suitable one on the Realting.com website with all possible options.

Frequently Asked Questions about New Buildings in Georgia

How much is an average square meter of new residential projects in Georgia?

The cost of a square meter in new buildings in Georgia depends on the location of the property. In the popular resorts of Batumi and Gonio they ask for about 1500-2000 euros per square meter. A square meter in Kapremushi and Kvariati is estimated much cheaper - in the range of 500-700 euros.

What are the advantages of buying an apartment in a new building in Georgia?

Availability of housing in Georgia allows you to live in a country with beautiful nature, mild climate and good ecology. If you invest in a property with a value of $300,000 or more you can get a Georgian residence permit.

In what cities do most people buy real estate?

The biggest demand for apartments for sale in Georgia is observed in Batumi and Gonio. Here people buy apartments for holidays. Apartments in Tbilisi also have a high liquidity. They are more often bought by foreigners, who come to the country for work purposes.

What documents and permits are necessary to buy a new Georgian home and what taxes are applicable?

To buy an apartment in a new construction project in Georgia, foreigners need only a passport. There is no tax on the purchase, but it must be paid to own the property (no more than 1% of the value of the property).
