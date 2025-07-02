  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Krtsanisi Reserve Villas

, Georgia
;
23
Location

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Krtsanisi Park by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity to experience the tranquillity of untouched nature, while remaining connected to the convenience of modern urban living. The breathtaking scenery in the preserved floodplain forest creates an ideal backdrop for a calm and luxurious life.

 

The vision for Krtsanisi Park embraces both conservation and the community, recognising that the most effective protection comes from people who understand and value natural systems. Residents are introduced to Georgia’s remarkable nature while enjoying first-class amenities. The dynamic riverfront environment creates an unparalleled sense of flow throughout the development, offering residents continuous access to water-based recreation and the cooling and calming effects of the river’s presence.
 

Development Highlights:

  • Total Area: 590 Hectares of master-planned excellence.

  • Waterfront: 10 Kilometers of pristine riverfrontage & promenade.

  • Green Space: 310 Hectares of open nature and parks.

  • Social Infrastructure: Elite schools, world-class clinics, professional sport facilities, and security.

  • Luxury Living: Premium hotels, branded residences, designer shopping, and signature restaurants & bars.

  • Arts & Culture: Dedicated entertainment districts and spa & wellness retreats.

  • Luxurious single & multi-family townhouses, villas, and apartments.

 

Tbilisi Waterfront is where the city’s bridges symbolize more than just passage—they represent unity and continuity. Here, tradition inspires innovation, and every space reflects the warmth of Georgian hospitality. 

 

Available Layouts (Renovated):

  • 3-Bedroom Villa: 2 Stories | 293 m² — price per request

  • 3-Bedroom Villa: 2 Stories | 307 m² — price per request

  • 4-Bedroom Villa: 2 Stories | 345 m² — price per request

  • 4-Bedroom Villa: 2 Stories | 367 m² — price per request

  • 6-Bedroom Villa: 2 Stories | 595 m² — price per request

  • 6-Bedroom Villa: 2 Stories | 596 m² — price per request

 

Located in the Ponichala Managed Reserve, the project offers direct access to a unique biodiversity hotspot. This preserved forest ecosystem ensures that your views remain emerald-green and your air remains pristine, providing a permanent natural buffer between your home and the bustle of the city.

Location on the map

, Georgia

