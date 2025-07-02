Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.

Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio.
It is possible to purchase 1/2, 1/4 of a room - check the price and conditions with our managers.
Price:
Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua is a unique twenty-story hotel with sanatorium functions, an aqua zone and a panoramic restaurant on the roof.
The hotel is part of the Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio complex, the first complex in Georgia with All Inclusive services and the largest infrastructure - 90 objects on 15,000 m2, which makes it attractive for tourists all year round, regardless of the season.
3 room categories:
Standard
Room 31.2 m2 with a bed or two single beds.
Various views are available, including sea and mountain views.
De Luxe
Room 50.9 m2 - 51.1 m2 with a separate bedroom and kitchen-living room.
Each room has a view of the sea and mountains.
Luxe
Room 44.8 m2 - 58.2 m2 with a separate bedroom and kitchen-living room.
Spacious balcony, Each room has a panoramic view of the sea.
