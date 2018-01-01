Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of residential properties in Georgia

3 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/3
Exclusive offer! Apartment for rent in the very center of the city in the Sololaki area. 5 m…
€1,825
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 10/6
2-roomed 75 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Paliashvili str, near Vake park, in new bui…
€913
per night
Office 5 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€4,107
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 6/4
3-roomed 95 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Abashidze str, near Round Garden, on the 4t…
€913
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 16/14
2-roomed 50 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vashlijvari, on Godziashvili str, in new building, o…
€456
per night
2 room house with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room house with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 100 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Tsavki…
€1,004
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 16/13
2-roomed 50 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Gazapkhuli str, in new building, on th…
€730
per night
4 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 10/7
5-roomed 220 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Ateni str, on the 7th floor, new renovated…
€1,369
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/10
3-roomed 115 sq.m. apartment for rent on Vera, Gogebashvili str, in new building, on the thi…
€730
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 10/9
1.5-roomed 50 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Kipshidze str, in new building, on the 9t…
€639
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 10/2
3-roomed 75 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Shatberashvili str, in new building, on the…
€639
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 10/4
3-roomed 125 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Shrosha str, in new building, on the 4th f…
€2,099
per night
Restaurant 1 room with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
Restaurant 1 room with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,095
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 10/9
2-roomed 85 sq.m. apartment for rent on Vera, Gudauri str, in new building, on the 9th floor…
€593
per night
Office 2 rooms with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 2 rooms with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 2
€849
per night
Office 5 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 5 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,825
per night
Office 1 room with Parking, with Wi-Fi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 1 room with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,278
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/4
3-roomed 100 sq.m. apartment for rent in Chugureti, on Uznadze str, in new building, on the …
€821
per night
Office 6 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 6 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,738
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 9/8
2-roomed 50 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on University str, in new building, on th…
€730
per night
Office 3 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 3 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 3
€475
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 7/4
2-roomed 62 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, on the 4th floor, renovat…
€639
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 9/8
2-roomed 84 sq.m. apartment for rent in Didi Digomi, on Mirian Mepe str, in new building, on…
€456
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 10/3
2-roomed 54 sq.m. apartment for rent in Avlabar, on Bochorma str, in new prestigious buildin…
€1,004
per night
Office 2 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 2 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 6
€730
per night
Commercial 1 bathroom with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 1 bathroom with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
€319
per night
Commercial 2 bathrooms with Parking, with Kitchen, with Wi-Fi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial 2 bathrooms with Parking, with Kitchen, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,369
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/5
2-roomed 96 sq.m. apartment for rent in new-constructed modern residental complex Lisi Veran…
€1,369
per night
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10/14
2-roomed 45 sq.m. apartment for rent in Isani, on Chrelashvili str, in new building, near th…
€411
per night
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/3
4-roomed 230 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Mgaloblishvili str, I floor, 2 bedroo…
€1,186
per night
