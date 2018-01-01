UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Property type
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Commercial
Restaurant
Office
Established business
Price per day
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Rooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Food:
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Indoors:
Wi-Fi
Balcony / loggia
TV
Dishwasher
Washing machine
Furniture
Jacuzzi
Sauna / bath
Electric kettle
Air conditioner
Hairdryer
Computer
Kitchen
Fridge
Tableware
Microwave
Iron
Outdoors:
Garage
Parking
Swimming pool
Alcove
Playground
Brazier
Total area
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show all options
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Long-term rental
Monthly rent of residential properties in Georgia
Clear all
47 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
2
108 m²
2/3
Exclusive offer! Apartment for rent in the very center of the city in the Sololaki area. 5 m…
€1,825
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
75 m²
10/6
2-roomed 75 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Paliashvili str, near Vake park, in new bui…
€913
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
2
300 m²
2
€4,107
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
95 m²
6/4
3-roomed 95 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Abashidze str, near Round Garden, on the 4t…
€913
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
50 m²
16/14
2-roomed 50 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vashlijvari, on Godziashvili str, in new building, o…
€456
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
100 m²
2
2-storied 100 sq.m. new-constructed private house for rent in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Tsavki…
€1,004
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
50 m²
16/13
2-roomed 50 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Gazapkhuli str, in new building, on th…
€730
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
2
220 m²
10/7
5-roomed 220 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Ateni str, on the 7th floor, new renovated…
€1,369
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
2
115 m²
3/10
3-roomed 115 sq.m. apartment for rent on Vera, Gogebashvili str, in new building, on the thi…
€730
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
50 m²
10/9
1.5-roomed 50 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Kipshidze str, in new building, on the 9t…
€639
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
2
75 m²
10/2
3-roomed 75 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Shatberashvili str, in new building, on the…
€639
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
125 m²
10/4
3-roomed 125 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Shrosha str, in new building, on the 4th f…
€2,099
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Restaurant 1 room with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
1
2
80 m²
1
€1,095
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
85 m²
10/9
2-roomed 85 sq.m. apartment for rent on Vera, Gudauri str, in new building, on the 9th floor…
€593
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 2 rooms with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
50 m²
2
€849
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
2
240 m²
1
€1,825
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 1 room with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
1
1
178 m²
2
€1,278
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
100 m²
7/4
3-roomed 100 sq.m. apartment for rent in Chugureti, on Uznadze str, in new building, on the …
€821
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 6 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
6
2
190 m²
1
€2,738
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
50 m²
9/8
2-roomed 50 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on University str, in new building, on th…
€730
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 3 rooms with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
3
1
56 m²
3
€475
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
62 m²
7/4
2-roomed 62 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, on the 4th floor, renovat…
€639
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
84 m²
9/8
2-roomed 84 sq.m. apartment for rent in Didi Digomi, on Mirian Mepe str, in new building, on…
€456
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
54 m²
10/3
2-roomed 54 sq.m. apartment for rent in Avlabar, on Bochorma str, in new prestigious buildin…
€1,004
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Office 2 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
52 m²
6
€730
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
1
42 m²
1
€319
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 bathrooms with Parking, with Kitchen, with Wi-Fi
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
285 m²
1
€1,369
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
96 m²
1/5
2-roomed 96 sq.m. apartment for rent in new-constructed modern residental complex Lisi Veran…
€1,369
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
2
1
45 m²
10/14
2-roomed 45 sq.m. apartment for rent in Isani, on Chrelashvili str, in new building, near th…
€411
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Tbilisi, Georgia
4
2
230 m²
1/3
4-roomed 230 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Mgaloblishvili str, I floor, 2 bedroo…
€1,186
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL