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Investment property for sale in Georgia

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Autonomous Republic of Adjara
3
Batumi
3
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7 properties total found
Investment 282 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Investment 282 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey commercial premises - Javakhishvili street, N58 (behind the factory) 📍 Pre…
$620,000
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Agency
Aura Homes
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 24 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 24 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 16
Hurry up to invest in a simple and reliable source of income in the Batumi Center!Right next…
$53,000
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FOR SALE!!! OPERATING MODERN FRUIT JUICE BOTTLING FACTORY — FULLY EQUIPPED, READY BUSINESS in Gori, Georgia
FOR SALE!!! OPERATING MODERN FRUIT JUICE BOTTLING FACTORY — FULLY EQUIPPED, READY BUSINESS
Gori, Georgia
FOR SALE!!! OPERATING MODERN FRUIT JUICE BOTTLING FACTORY — FULLY EQUIPPED, READY BUSINESS …
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Investment 402 000 m² in Kvareli, Georgia
Investment 402 000 m²
Kvareli, Georgia
Area 402 000 m²
✦ Exclusively Offered for Sale! ✦ In the heart of Kakheti, near the village of Shilda, on th…
Price on request
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Investment 399 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 399 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 27
We present to your attention a unique investment project, which in addition toguaranteed ann…
$600,000
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Investment 366 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Investment 366 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 1
Hello! We offer you a beautiful room in the center of the city of Batumi. The quadrature is…
$700,000
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Commercial Property with Strategic Investment Potential in the Heart of Racha! A unique opportunity to acquire a former wine house in Ambrolauri, Georgia
Commercial Property with Strategic Investment Potential in the Heart of Racha! A unique opportunity to acquire a former wine house
Ambrolauri, Georgia
Area 1 000 m²
FOR SALE – Commercial Property with Strategic Investment Potential in the Heart of Racha! A …
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Property types in Georgia

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hotels
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manufacture buildings
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