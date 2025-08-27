Apartment in a new building Krtsanisi Margaliti

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Step into the elegance of "Krtsanisi Margaliti by Apart", a true architectural jewel by the esteemed APART GROUP.
Located in the heart of Georgia's capital, within the Krtsanisi district, this sanctuary stands where the government once resided. Amidst its quaint avenues, "Krtsanisi Margaliti" offers an escape from the city's clamor. Its verdant surroundings, enhanced by the gentle embrace of the Dunishkevi river, evoke a harmonious communion with nature.
"Krtsanisi Margaliti" emerges as a touch of comfort for its inhabitants. Its sprawling 5,000 sq. m. enclave offers an array of luxuries: from pools both indoor and outdoor to enchanting children's play areas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a welcoming cafe.
Here, tranquility is paramount. A secured environment, bolstered by 24/7 security and a dedicated concierge service, assures a peaceful residence.
The architectural solution, offers you homes with wide balconies and terraces, decorated with white cladding panels, glass elements and magnificent stained glass windows.
Location on the map
Tbilisi, Georgia
