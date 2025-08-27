  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Krtsanisi Margaliti

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$57,000
;
4
ID: 21061
Last update: 03/11/2025

Location

  Country
    Georgia
  City
    Tbilisi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Step into the elegance of "Krtsanisi Margaliti by Apart", a true architectural jewel by the esteemed APART GROUP. Located in the heart of Georgia's capital, within the Krtsanisi district, this sanctuary stands where the government once resided. Amidst its quaint avenues, "Krtsanisi Margaliti" offers an escape from the city's clamor. Its verdant surroundings, enhanced by the gentle embrace of the Dunishkevi river, evoke a harmonious communion with nature. "Krtsanisi Margaliti" emerges as a touch of comfort for its inhabitants. Its sprawling 5,000 sq. m. enclave offers an array of luxuries: from pools both indoor and outdoor to enchanting children's play areas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a welcoming cafe. Here, tranquility is paramount. A secured environment, bolstered by 24/7 security and a dedicated concierge service, assures a peaceful residence. The architectural solution, offers you homes with wide balconies and terraces, decorated with white cladding panels, glass elements and magnificent stained glass windows.

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
