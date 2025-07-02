  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.

Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.

Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
BTC
0.7731621
ETH
40.5247292
USDT
64 264.4928790
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27323
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Next Collection is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Makhinjauri.

This first all-in-one apartment complex on the Georgian coast offers everything for a comfortable life and a stable income.

The project offers for sale studio apartments, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms with an area from 33 m2 to 249 m2 located in a picturesque area of ​​Batumi, next to the botanical garden.

The management company will take care of all rental and maintenance issues, which guarantees a stable income.

Application for renting out apartments: a personal account, including a booking calendar, detailed information on income, the ability to pay for utilities and a chat with the hotel manager.

No% installments until 2027!

Rental income of up to 12% per annum!

3 categories of apartments:

  • Studios from 34.5 m2
  • One-bedroom apartments from 40.8 m2
  • Two-bedroom apartments from 79 m2
  • Three-bedroom apartments from 159.9 m2
  • Four-bedroom apartments from 234.8 m2

Complex infrastructure:

  • Private beach with its own infrastructure
  • 5 swimming pools: panoramic rooftop pool, indoor pool, 3 pools in the inner garden
  • 3 restaurants on the territory of the complex
  • 2 lobby bars, rooftop bar, summer bar on the beach
  • SPA center
  • Fitness center
  • Tennis court
  • Conference hall
  • Meeting rooms with microphones, screens and other equipment for business meetings
  • Event room
  • Cafe-library
  • 3 lounge areas
  • Mini-cinema
  • Billiard room
  • Children's recreation area
  • Medical room
  • Pharmacy
  • Branded market
  • 24-hour service for guests

Location:

  • Mahinjauri district
  • To the sea - 50 m
  • To the center of Batumi - 9 km
  • To the airport - 14 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Sakeni
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$123,000
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Batumi, Georgia
from
$33,480
Residential complex Complex Maqro city Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,454
Apartment building Archi Akhmeteli in Gldani
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,100
Apartment building Aleksandre Ioseliani St, 63
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$75,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$100,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 25
Information about the project The residential complex on 22 Chkondideli Street is a new multi-apartment building designed in a modern style, taking into account the characteristics of the region and all international standards. Where is the complex located? The new building on 22 Ch…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$180,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
“m² at Mtatsminda Park” in Okrokana is being built on the territory next to Mtatsminda Park. The project includes 6 5-storey buildings of various planning, yards, terraces, and maisonettes. The project is intended for those who want to live in more greenery and peace, who prefer the healthy…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$78,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT! It is possible to purchase 1/2, 1/4 of a room - check the price and conditions with our managers. Price:…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
15.05.2023
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
19.01.2023
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
Show all publications