Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.

Next Collection is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Makhinjauri.
This first all-in-one apartment complex on the Georgian coast offers everything for a comfortable life and a stable income.
The project offers for sale studio apartments, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms with an area from 33 m2 to 249 m2 located in a picturesque area of Batumi, next to the botanical garden.
The management company will take care of all rental and maintenance issues, which guarantees a stable income.
Application for renting out apartments: a personal account, including a booking calendar, detailed information on income, the ability to pay for utilities and a chat with the hotel manager.
No% installments until 2027!
Rental income of up to 12% per annum!
3 categories of apartments:
Complex infrastructure:
Location:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.