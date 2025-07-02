  1. Realting.com
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi

Batumi, Georgia
$73,000
Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services, is created on the principle of "resort-city" and consists of 5 locations, connected by shuttles and infrastructure. The complex's infrastructure exceeds 27,000 m² and includes swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a helipad, and much more (about 90 objects in total). 

 

Residence layouts (turnkey)

  • Studio (Junior Suite) - from 37.3 m² / Price from $147,000

  • 1 bedroom (Deluxe Suite) - from 55.3 m² / Price from $247,500

  • With 2 bedrooms (Family Suite) - from 72.3 m² / Price from $300,500

  • 1 bedroom (Duplex Penthouse) - from 69.5 m² / Price from $322,000

  • 2 bedrooms (Duplex Penthouse) - from 105.5 m² / Price from $489,000

  • 1/4 share (Fractional Ownership) - from $73,000

 

Under the umbrella of Ambridge Hospitality, the world's largest hotel management company, with over 1,500 hotels under its management, and 60 years of experience in the market. By becoming a residence owner in this complex, investors will have the opportunity to exchange vacation time in their residences for vacations in the most luxurious hotels around the world (4,500 hotels, in 110 countries). RCI, the world's leading vacation hotel exchange network, has been on the market since 1974.

 

Profitability options

  • Guaranteed Income: 10-11% ROI per annum

  • Real Income: 15% ROI per annum

  • Capitalization: 30% per annum

  • Buyback option 

 

Infrastructure

  • 7 swimming pools & 3 SPA (halal)

  • 12 restaurants, cafés & bars

  • 2 fitness centers & Sports Grounds

  • 7 playgrounds & Children's Park

  • Rope city with trampoline and climbing wall

  • Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Clinic

  • Conference Hall & Meeting Rooms

  • Co-working & Banquet Hall

  • Cinema Hall & Bowling

  • Mini Golf & Billiards

  • Library & Chess Tables

  • Bicycle & Electric Scooter Rental

  • Wine House & Chacha House & Tasting Room

  • Bath Complex & Sharko Shower

  • Wine & Phytotherapy Center

  • Salt rooms, Jacuzzi, and massage rooms

  • Artesian spring

  • Markets and eco-store

  • Helicopter pad

 

The complex is located in the elite area of Batumi: Gonio-Kvariati. This area is a true pearl of the Black Sea coast of Georgia. It is here that the most prestigious neighborhood of Batumi, which is the largest tourist city in the country, is formed. The resort is located in a beautiful green park zone with relic subtropical plants, and the entire complex is realized landscaped area with landscape design. This complex is a record-breaker and has the largest hotel infrastructure in Georgia, which will ensure high occupancy, regardless of the season. 

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 49.1 – 112.3
Price per m², USD 1,716 – 9,500
Apartment price, USD 145,172 – 891,100
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 62.5 – 137.4
Price per m², USD 2,836 – 5,654
Apartment price, USD 184,530 – 703,674
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 128.0 – 148.3
Price per m², USD 3,149 – 5,307
Apartment price, USD 466,971 – 679,263
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 38.0 – 40.9
Price per m², USD 3,087 – 3,180
Apartment price, USD 117,306 – 130,045

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

