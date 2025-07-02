  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Batumi, Georgia
from
$161,500
8
ID: 27437
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Bringing history to life, this elite residential complex fuses the timeless charm of Batumi’s Old Town with the sophistication of modern living. At the heart of its concept is the preservation of the original 1888 façade, which has been carefully integrated into a contemporary architectural design. Nestled in Batumi’s historic quarter — for centuries the city’s cultural, commercial, and residential hub — the project offers unparalleled convenience: steps away from iconic landmarks and just moments from the sea.

 

Residences

  • Studios — from 30.2 m² | from $161,460 

  • One-bedroom residences — from 41.6 m² | from $220,860 

  • Two-bedroom residences — from 70.7 m² | from $416,400

* Turnkey option with design renovation (furniture & appliances): $1,000/m²

 

Designed with sensitivity to Batumi’s historic fabric, the building spans three levels plus a basement accommodating technical facilities. The ground floor showcases commercial spaces with impressive 4.4-metre ceilings, while the second and third floors are dedicated to residential homes with ceiling heights of 3.23 metres — creating airy, light-filled interiors. A generous rooftop terrace of 405.5 m² crowns the building, featuring both a shaded area under a canopy and open spaces ideal for relaxation and social gatherings.

 

Amenities & Services

  • Office spaces

  • Luxury boutiques

  • Signature restaurant

  • Rooftop terrace with lounge zone

  • Professional management company

  • 24/7 monitoring and security systems

  • Reception & concierge at your service

  • Full cleaning and maintenance services

 

Residents benefit from round-the-clock reception and concierge services. Whether arranging apartment rentals, handling bookings, or managing deliveries, the dedicated team provides seamless support tailored to daily needs. Comprehensive maintenance — including landscaped grounds, pristine lobbies, spotless corridors, and elevators — ensures the complex remains impeccably maintained. With 24/7 security, privacy, and peace of mind are guaranteed, creating a safe and tranquil living environment.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 41.6
Price per m², USD 5,313
Apartment price, USD 221,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 70.7
Price per m², USD 5,891
Apartment price, USD 416,500
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 30.2
Price per m², USD 5,348
Apartment price, USD 161,500

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
