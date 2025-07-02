Bringing history to life, this elite residential complex fuses the timeless charm of Batumi’s Old Town with the sophistication of modern living. At the heart of its concept is the preservation of the original 1888 façade, which has been carefully integrated into a contemporary architectural design. Nestled in Batumi’s historic quarter — for centuries the city’s cultural, commercial, and residential hub — the project offers unparalleled convenience: steps away from iconic landmarks and just moments from the sea.
Residences
Studios — from 30.2 m² | from $161,460
One-bedroom residences — from 41.6 m² | from $220,860
Two-bedroom residences — from 70.7 m² | from $416,400
* Turnkey option with design renovation (furniture & appliances): $1,000/m²
Designed with sensitivity to Batumi’s historic fabric, the building spans three levels plus a basement accommodating technical facilities. The ground floor showcases commercial spaces with impressive 4.4-metre ceilings, while the second and third floors are dedicated to residential homes with ceiling heights of 3.23 metres — creating airy, light-filled interiors. A generous rooftop terrace of 405.5 m² crowns the building, featuring both a shaded area under a canopy and open spaces ideal for relaxation and social gatherings.
Amenities & Services
Office spaces
Luxury boutiques
Signature restaurant
Rooftop terrace with lounge zone
Professional management company
24/7 monitoring and security systems
Reception & concierge at your service
Full cleaning and maintenance services
Residents benefit from round-the-clock reception and concierge services. Whether arranging apartment rentals, handling bookings, or managing deliveries, the dedicated team provides seamless support tailored to daily needs. Comprehensive maintenance — including landscaped grounds, pristine lobbies, spotless corridors, and elevators — ensures the complex remains impeccably maintained. With 24/7 security, privacy, and peace of mind are guaranteed, creating a safe and tranquil living environment.