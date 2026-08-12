Penthouses for sale in Georgia

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Penthouses in Georgia

;
Tbilisi
9
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
17
Batumi
16
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26 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 9/11
OFF-MARKET PANORAMIC PENTHOUSE – URGENT OPPORTUNITY IN PRIME Vake LOCATION A truly unique…
$795,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/5
The project is located on the picturesque hills of Tbilisi and embodies the "Milanese style"…
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 22/22
A penthouse is for sale in a complex in Avlabari, where the Hampton by Hilton hotel is located.
$358,085
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
$528,000
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 579 m²
Floor 10/8
Penthouse for sale in Greenhill Residence Total area – 579 sqm. 3 bedrooms, 1 master bedro…
$950,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/9
00995557100075 for sale vake shatebrashvili str 6/8 300 m² 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 9/9 …
$900,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 6/6
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the co…
$344,500
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/5
$271,730
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Penthouse in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Area 798 m²
Floor 19/20
Whole 19th floor for sale Cheaper than retail price by 20% Cost increase by 20% by April…
$648,000
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
00995557100075 for sale vake faliashvili str. 67 ocean resort 107 m² 2 bedrooms 2 bathr…
$470,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 6/6
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the co…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 5/5
00995557100075 for sale vake shatebrashvili str 6/8 300 m² 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 9/9 …
$700,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Floor 6/7
00995557100075 for sale vake marukhi heroes str 11 420 m² 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 2 par…
$540,000
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/5
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The …
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/17
00995557100075 for sale vake str. kipshidze 22 demax 143 m² 3 bedrooms 17/20 floor 450…
$450,000
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Properties features in Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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