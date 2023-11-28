Show property on map Show properties list
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€158,785
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+79636571806 5457097m@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean …
€323,351
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern, 2-storey Townhouse for sale in an elite residential complex, Batumi villas, city …
€158,785
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
€332,613
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€223,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€186,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
SeaShell is located on a hill, and panoramic sea views open from each cottage.   Start you…
€96,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
For sale a new turnkey villa. The best price in Batumi with repair and furniture. 3 floors…
€200,762
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€187,074
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
€228,139
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a premium townhouse complex in one of the most promising suburba…
€168,823
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Grand Botanico Residence is a premium townhouse complex in one of the most promising suburba…
€155,135
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Sunny Village is a closed premium village consisting of 18 townhouses.   It has a secluded…
€152,762
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 176 m²
Sunny Village is a closed premium village consisting of 18 townhouses.   It has a secluded…
€144,549
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Sunny Village is a closed premium village consisting of 18 townhouses.   It has a secluded…
€118,267
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
X2 Home is a residential complex in the Gonio area, on a mountainside, a village of 15 three…
€185,705
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Royal Residence Botanico – premium townhouses with their own courtyard near the sea.   300…
€187,074
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Batumi Villas Harmony - Townhouses with complete repairs and furniture for sale in Batumi. …
€158,785
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia.   A …
€386,958
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Wyndham Grand Riviera is the first hotel of townhouses and villas in Western Georgia.   A …
€341,782
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with гараж in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with гараж
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Area 147 m²
Ready-built 3-story townhouse with repair and furniture in a complex in the respectable reso…
€145,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 159 m²
The townhouse complex is located in Kapreshumi, a picturesque corner of Georgia, on the bank…
€145,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Batumi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
The cottage village consists of 50 townhouses in a modern style. Surrounded by houses are ta…
€166,962
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Wyndham Panorama — luxury townhouses with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the com…
€341,782
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Wyndham Panorama — luxury townhouses with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the com…
€389,080
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Wyndham Panorama — luxury townhouses with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the com…
€386,056
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Wyndham Panorama — luxury townhouses with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the com…
€386,958
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly built villa for sale. 4 floors, 3 residential and 4th floor terrace. The villa is in a…
€200,762
3 room townhouse in Batumi, Georgia
3 room townhouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Единственный отель из таунхаусов в Батуми. Таунхаусы - это частный дом (вилла), главным отли…
€318,545
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
€146,009
