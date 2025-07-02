  1. Realting.com
Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living and brings together the best. The complex is 20 minutes drive from the center of Tbilisi, at an altitude of 1200 meters above sea level. The project offers hotel and commercial facilities, including an international brand hotel. One of the main advantages of Tbilisi Town is its proximity to nature and complete isolation from the bustle of the city. The complex has all the conditions for a comfortable life, including sports and children's playgrounds and retail stores.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 46.0 – 54.0
Price per m², USD 1,385 – 1,391
Apartment price, USD 63,700 – 75,138
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 88.0 – 89.0
Price per m², USD 1,394 – 1,400
Apartment price, USD 122,640 – 124,600
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 200.0 – 600.0
Price per m², USD 617 – 1,403
Apartment price, USD 238,574 – 370,160

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
