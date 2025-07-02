Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living and brings together the best. The complex is 20 minutes drive from the center of Tbilisi, at an altitude of 1200 meters above sea level. The project offers hotel and commercial facilities, including an international brand hotel. One of the main advantages of Tbilisi Town is its proximity to nature and complete isolation from the bustle of the city. The complex has all the conditions for a comfortable life, including sports and children's playgrounds and retail stores.